EMERGING MARKETS-Mexico peso, Brazil real slump for third day on Trump concerns

(Updates with final prices) By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Nov 11 (Reuters) - The Brazilian and Mexican currencies weakened for a third day on Friday on concerns that U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's policies could make the Federal Reserve increase rates by more than expected and bring about a global trade shock. The Mexican peso has become a lightning rod for market anxiety after Trump's election victory due to fears about the future of Mexican-U.S. trade relations. Trump has vowed to build a border wall between Mexico and the United States, and threatened to dump the North American Free Trade Agreement. The currency weakened nearly 4 percent overnight to a fresh record low over 21 pesos per dollar, heading for its worst weekly performance since 2008, and it reacted negatively when Finance Minister Jose Antonio Meade announced no new measures to stem the slide. Risk aversion hammered other emerging markets as traders feared higher U.S. interest rates could drain capital away from high-yielding assets. The real fell as much as 3.9 percent to 3.49 reais, before paring most of the losses before the close. Many investors believe inflation could spike if Trump follows through with pledges of heavy infrastructure spending, triggering a response by the Fed. But the infrastructure proposals also triggered expectations of higher demand for industrial metals, with copper prices heading for their best weekly gain since 1980. The Chilean peso, whose performance tends to closely follow copper prices, weakened over 1.9 percent, less than its main peers. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 0000 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 849.10 -3.03 6.92 MSCI LatAm 2205.99 -4.98 20.56 Brazil Bovespa 59183.51 -3.3 36.52 Mexico IPC 44978.25 -0.54 4.66 Chile IPSA 4150.39 -1.51 12.78 Chile IGPA 20792.95 -1.33 14.55 Argentina MerVal 15659.74 -3.51 34.13 Colombia IGBC 9627.74 -1.59 12.64 Venezuela IBC 24164.60 13.35 65.64 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.3946 -1.00 16.27 Mexico peso 20.86 -1.26 -17.40 Chile peso 669.1 -1.9 6.07 Peru sol 3.406 -0.18 0.23 Argentina peso (interbank) 15.2500 -1.95 -14.87 Argentina peso (parallel) 15.42 -0.78 -7.46 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and Lisa Shumaker)