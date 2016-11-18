EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil real extends recovery despite Fed, Trump woes

By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The Brazilian real extended its recovery for the third straight day on Friday as market intervention by the central bank and Treasury stemmed a selloff that some traders said was overdone. The real strengthened 0.8 percent past 3.40 to the dollar in morning trading, extending gains to 1.4 percent since Tuesday. The currency had slumped last week on concerns that heavy spending and lower taxes under U.S. President-elect Donald Trump could force the Federal Reserve to raise rates faster than expected. Remarks by Fed Chair Janet Yellen suggesting a December rate increase was on track also weighed on demand for high-yielding emerging market assets, with the Turkish lira reaching a record low. The real lost 8 percent in the four days following Trump's Nov. 8 victory, the second-worst performer after the Mexican peso among Latin American currencies. The sharp move "caught many off-guard, given that the real had been the world's best-performing currency this year," said Paulo Nepomuceno, Coinvalores brokerage's head of fixed income. Heavy central bank and National Treasury intervention in currency and bond markets, however, seemed enough to stem the real's bleeding, at least for now. Many analysts have singled out the real as among the currencies least vulnerable to U.S. political developments, citing expectations of fiscal reform under President Michel Temer. On the other end of the spectrum, the Mexican peso weakened as much as 1.6 percent on Friday, although it later pared losses to trade flat. The Mexican central bank raised rates by 50 basis points late on Thursday, disappointing investors who hoped for a bigger increase. Societe Generale recommended clients bet the peso will weaken even more, to 23 to the dollar from 20.4 currently. "Rate hikes alone will be insufficient to turn around the currency, though more aggressive action could mitigate downside pressure," analysts led by Jason Daw wrote in a report. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1250 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 846.18 -0.12 6.68 MSCI LatAm 2270.26 -0.1 24.2 Brazil Bovespa 59780.58 0.02 37.90 Chile IPSA 4190.85 0.12 13.88 Chile IGPA 20962.03 0.11 15.48 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.3910 0.78 16.40 Mexico peso 20.4255 0.02 -15.64 Chile peso 676.7 -0.03 4.88 Colombia peso 3157.85 -0.14 0.36 Argentina peso (interbank) 15.4750 0.19 -16.11 Argentina peso (parallel) 15.63 0.13 -8.70 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Daniel Flynn and Lisa Von Ahn)