9 months ago
EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil real rises; central bank eases intervention
#Market News
November 21, 2016 / 1:35 PM / 9 months ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil real rises; central bank eases intervention

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

By Bruno Federowski
    SAO PAULO, Nov 21 (Reuters) - The Brazilian real
strengthened on Monday as an emerging market selloff triggered
by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's unexpected victory lost
more steam.
    The real firmed 0.9 percent, extending gains to 2.5 percent
in four sessions after touching a five-month low on Nov. 14.
Other Latin American currencies, such as the Mexican peso
, also rose.
    The rebound allowed Brazil's central bank to reduce its
currency intervention following two weeks of heavy action.
    Seeking to curb volatility, the bank had offered new
traditional currency swaps, which function like selling dollars
to investors for future delivery, nearly every day since Nov.
11.
    The bank has not announced any such auction for Monday, but
it will offer swaps to roll over contracts maturing next month.
    The National Treasury also refrained from announcing a bond
repurchase auction for this session after doing so for the last
three trading days. Nevertheless, global risk appetite drove
down local bond and rate future <0#2DIJ:> yields.
    In a statement, the Treasury said it would keep monitoring
market conditions, "seeking to guarantee bond markets will
function properly."
    Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose 1
percent, supported by a gain in shares of state-controlled
lender Banco do Brasil SA.
    The bank said late on Sunday that it would close 402
branches, downsize another 379 and give early retirement to
employees to save up to 3.05 billion reais ($908 million).
  
    Shares of miners and steelmakers, such as Gerdau SA
 and Cia Siderúrgica Nacional SA also
extended their recent rally on hopes that Trump's plans of heavy
infrastructure spending could support prices of industrial
metals.

    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1300 GMT:
 Stock indexes                             daily %    YTD %
                                  Latest    change   change
 MSCI Emerging Markets             848.00     0.41     6.35
                                                    
 MSCI LatAm                       2295.57     1.27    23.88
                                                    
 Brazil Bovespa                  60665.52     1.17    39.94
 Mexico IPC                      44364.17    -1.24     3.23
 Chile IPSA                       4473.35     6.87    21.55
                                                    
 Chile IGPA                      22165.17     5.87    22.11
 Venezuela IBC                   26394.87     -0.1    80.93
                                                           
 Currencies                                daily %    YTD %
                                            change   change
                                   Latest           
 Brazil real                       3.3542     0.90    17.67
                                                    
 Mexico peso                      20.4845     0.71   -15.89
                                                    
 Chile peso                         676.1     0.35     4.97
                                                    
 Colombia peso                    3156.54     0.78     0.40
 Peru sol                           3.404     0.00     0.29
                                                    
 Argentina peso (interbank)       15.4700     0.10   -16.08
                                                    
 Argentina peso (parallel)           15.8    -0.76    -9.68
                                                    
 


($1 = 3.3574 reais)

 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Daniel Flynn and
Lisa Von Ahn)

