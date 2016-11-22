FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil shares up as pulp producers, steelmakers rally
#Market News
November 22, 2016 / 2:40 PM / 9 months ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil shares up as pulp producers, steelmakers rally

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

By Bruno Federowski
    SAO PAULO, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Brazilian stocks rose on
Tuesday as hopes of higher prices of basic products lifted
shares of miners, steelmakers and pulp producers.
    Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index was 2.2
percent higher, rising for the third straight day.
    Preferred shares of Suzano Papel e Celulose SA 
led the gains after the company agreed to increase prices of its
pulp exports to China by 3.8 percent beginning in December.
 
    Rival Fibria Celulose SA later said it would also
raise prices for the Asian market. 
    Shares of miners and steelmakers, such as Cia Siderúrgica
Nacional SA and Vale SA, also extended
their rally. Many traders hope heavy infrastructure spending
under U.S. President-elect Donald Trump translates into higher
prices of industrial metals.
    An index tracking shares of producers of basic products
listed on the São Paulo stock exchange reached a nearly
two-year high.
    Most Latin American currencies were slightly higher,
extending their rebound from a selloff triggered by Trump's
surprise victory this month. The Mexican peso firmed
0.3 percent on the back of higher crude prices.

    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1420 GMT:
 Stock indexes                                daily %   YTD %
                                               change  change
                                   Latest              
 MSCI Emerging Markets                859.05     1.37    6.71
 MSCI LatAm                          2342.61     1.55   26.07
 Brazil Bovespa                     62395.87     2.17   43.94
 Chile IPSA                          4244.29     0.25   15.33
 Chile IGPA                         21188.67     0.22   16.73
 Venezuela IBC                      25906.45    -1.78   77.58
                                                             
 Currencies                                   daily %   YTD %
                                               change  change
                                      Latest           
 Brazil real                          3.3476     0.06   17.91
 Mexico peso                         20.3895     0.30  -15.50
 Chile peso                           673.55     0.11    5.37
 Colombia peso                       3135.49     0.34    1.08
 Argentina peso (interbank)          15.3650     0.15  -15.51
                                                       
 Argentina peso (parallel)             15.77     0.51   -9.51
                                                       
 

 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

