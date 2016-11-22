EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil shares up as pulp producers, steelmakers rally

By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Brazilian stocks rose on Tuesday as hopes of higher prices of basic products lifted shares of miners, steelmakers and pulp producers. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index was 2.2 percent higher, rising for the third straight day. Preferred shares of Suzano Papel e Celulose SA led the gains after the company agreed to increase prices of its pulp exports to China by 3.8 percent beginning in December. Rival Fibria Celulose SA later said it would also raise prices for the Asian market. Shares of miners and steelmakers, such as Cia Siderúrgica Nacional SA and Vale SA, also extended their rally. Many traders hope heavy infrastructure spending under U.S. President-elect Donald Trump translates into higher prices of industrial metals. An index tracking shares of producers of basic products listed on the São Paulo stock exchange reached a nearly two-year high. Most Latin American currencies were slightly higher, extending their rebound from a selloff triggered by Trump's surprise victory this month. The Mexican peso firmed 0.3 percent on the back of higher crude prices. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1420 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 859.05 1.37 6.71 MSCI LatAm 2342.61 1.55 26.07 Brazil Bovespa 62395.87 2.17 43.94 Chile IPSA 4244.29 0.25 15.33 Chile IGPA 21188.67 0.22 16.73 Venezuela IBC 25906.45 -1.78 77.58 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.3476 0.06 17.91 Mexico peso 20.3895 0.30 -15.50 Chile peso 673.55 0.11 5.37 Colombia peso 3135.49 0.34 1.08 Argentina peso (interbank) 15.3650 0.15 -15.51 Argentina peso (parallel) 15.77 0.51 -9.51 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)