in 9 months
EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies weaken on strong U.S. economic data
November 24, 2016 / 1:55 AM / in 9 months

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies weaken on strong U.S. economic data

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(Updates with afternoon figures)
    By Bruno Federowski
    SAO PAULO, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies
weakened on Wednesday following strong U.S. economic figures,
which hardened expectations of an interest rate increase by the
U.S. Federal Reserve next month.
    The Brazilian real closed down around 1 percent
against the dollar, and the Mexican peso depreciated
0.27 percent against the greenback.
    New orders of U.S. manufactured capital goods rebounded in
October, while unemployment benefits rose last week, but
remained consistent with a tightening labor market. 
    The figures reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve
will increase rates in December, possibly draining capital away
from high-yielding emerging markets.
    Traders also purchased dollars ahead of Thanksgiving,
seeking protection from unexpected market moves on Thursday and
Friday.
    Brazil's central bank did not announce any market
intervention for Wednesday after fully rolling over the $6.5
billion worth of currency swaps, which correspond to future
dollar sales, maturing next month.
    The bank had stepped up its interventions after U.S.
President-elect Donald Trump's unexpected victory this month
triggered an emerging market selloff.
    Mexico's stock index closed up 0.7 percent after the
country posted the fastest quarterly growth in over two years in
the third quarter, official data showed. 
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2200 GMT:
 Stock indexes                             daily %     YTD %
                               Latest       change    change
 MSCI Emerging Markets            855.92     -0.18      7.78
                                                    
 MSCI LatAm                      2301.11     -1.27     25.76
                                                    
 Brazil Bovespa                 61985.91      0.05     42.99
                                                    
 Mexico IPC                     45184.08       0.7      5.13
                                                    
 Chile IPSA                      4221.89      0.12     14.72
                                                    
 Chile IGPA                     21067.32      0.17     16.06
                                                    
 Argentina MerVal               17366.45      0.34     48.75
                                                    
 Colombia IGBC                   9717.87      0.21     13.69
                                                    
 Venezuela IBC                  25509.71      -2.6     74.86
                                                    
                                                            
 Currencies                                daily %     YTD %
                                            change    change
                                  Latest            
 Brazil real                      3.3915     -1.09     16.38
                                                    
 Mexico peso                     20.6465     -0.27    -16.55
                                                    
 Chile peso                          677      0.03      4.83
                                                    
 Colombia peso                      3172     -0.75     -0.09
 Peru sol                          3.423     -0.15     -0.26
                                                    
 Argentina peso (interbank)      15.5425     -0.60    -16.47
                                                    
 Argentina peso (parallel)          15.9     -0.50    -10.25
                                                    
 

 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski in Sao Paulo and Miguel Angel
Gutierrez in Mexico City; Additional reporting by Claudia
Violante in Sao Paulo; Editing by Nick Zieminski and Lisa
Shumaker)

0 : 0
