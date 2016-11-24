FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in 9 months
EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks, currencies seesaw amid U.S. holiday
#Market News
November 24, 2016 / 3:40 PM / in 9 months

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks, currencies seesaw amid U.S. holiday

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

By Bruno Federowski
    SAO PAULO, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks and
currencies seesawed on Thursday in thin trading volumes amid the
U.S. Thanksgiving holiday.
    The Mexican peso slipped 0.4 percent, while the
real was nearly flat.
    Both currencies had weakened sharply the previous day after
stronger-than-expected U.S. economic figures supported
expectations of a December U.S. rate increase.
    Latin American markets had been hit hard after Donald
Trump's unexpected victory at the U.S. presidential elections,
but have since stabilized as traders seek clarity on his
policies.
    The Turkish lira, the Indian rupee and offshore Chinese yuan
crashed to fresh record lows on Thursday against the
strengthening dollar. 
   Latin American stock markets were mixed, with Brazil's
benchmark Bovespa stock index falling 0.5 percent.
    Shares in Via Varejo SA, which are not part of
the index, soared 11 percent on reports three suitors had
expressed interest in a controlling stake to be sold by retailer
GPA SA. 

    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1515 GMT:
 Stock indexes                            daily %   YTD %
                                           change  change
                               Latest              
 MSCI Emerging Markets            852.62    -0.39    7.78
                                                   
 MSCI LatAm                      2309.22     0.35   25.76
                                                   
 Brazil Bovespa                 61704.40    -0.45   42.34
 Mexico IPC                     45240.15     0.12    5.26
 Chile IPSA                      4228.13     0.15   14.89
                                                   
 Chile IGPA                     21093.33     0.12   16.21
 Argentina MerVal               17461.74     0.54   49.56
                                                   
 Colombia IGBC                   9705.98    -0.12   13.56
                                                   
 Venezuela IBC                  26842.99     5.23   84.00
                                                         
 Currencies                               daily %   YTD %
                                           change  change
                                  Latest           
 Brazil real                      3.3891     0.07   16.46
                                                   
 Mexico peso                     20.7250    -0.38  -16.86
                                                   
 Chile peso                       677.61    -0.09    4.74
                                                   
 Colombia peso                   3163.86     0.26    0.17
 Peru sol                          3.416     0.20   -0.06
                                                   
 Argentina peso (interbank)      15.5350     0.10  -16.43
                                                   
 Argentina peso (parallel)         15.95     0.00  -10.53
                                                   
 

 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

