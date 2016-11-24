FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks mostly fall amid U.S. holiday
#Market News
November 24, 2016 / 11:05 PM / 9 months ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks mostly fall amid U.S. holiday

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(Updates lead, table)
    By Bruno Federowski
    SAO PAULO, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Mexico's currency fell for the
third consecutive session on Thursday, in thin trading volumes
amid the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday.
    The Mexican peso slipped 0.5 percent to close at
its lowest level since Nov. 11, while the real was nearly flat.
    Both currencies had weakened sharply the previous day after
stronger-than-expected U.S. economic figures supported
expectations of a December U.S. rate increase.
    Latin American markets were hit hard after Donald Trump's
unexpected victory at the U.S. presidential elections, but have
since stabilized as traders seek clarity on his policies.
   Overall, Latin American stock markets were mostly down, with
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index falling 0.95
percent.
    Mexico's stock market, however, saw gains of 0.18
percent, with shares of mining company Grupo Mexico
 rising more than 3 percent as copper prices jumped
amid expectations of inflation in China and the United States.
 

    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2100 GMT:
 Stock indexes                   daily %     YTD % change
                                  change  
                 Latest                   
 MSCI Emerging      851.78         -0.48             7.78
 Markets                                  
                                          
 MSCI LatAm        2299.23         -0.08            25.76
 <.MILA00000PUS                           
 >                                        
 Brazil Bovespa   61395.53         -0.95            41.63
                                          
 Mexico IPC       45265.90          0.18             5.32
                                          
 Chile IPSA        4196.40          -0.6            14.03
                                          
 Chile IGPA       20955.04         -0.53            15.45
                                          
 Argentina        17385.18           0.1            48.91
 MerVal                                   
                                          
 Colombia IGBC     9713.43         -0.05            13.64
                                          
 Venezuela IBC    27339.68          7.17            87.41
                                          
 Currencies                      daily %     YTD % change
                                  change  
                    Latest                
 Brazil real        3.3920          0.04            16.36
                                          
                                          
 Mexico peso       20.7495         -0.50           -16.96
                                          
                                          
 Chile peso         677.05         -0.01             4.82
                                          
 Colombia peso     3163.86          0.26             0.17
                                          
 Peru sol            3.412          0.32             0.06
                                          
                                          
 Argentina peso    15.5150          0.23           -16.32
 (interbank)                              
                                          
                                          
 Argentina peso      15.98         -0.19           -10.70
 (parallel)                               
                                          
 

 (Additional reporting by Natalie Schachar; Editing by Andrea
Ricci and Sandra Maler)

