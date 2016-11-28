FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies strengthen as crude oil prices rebound
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Exchange-Traded Funds
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
North Korea
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
The Wider Image
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 28, 2016 / 3:15 PM / 9 months ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies strengthen as crude oil prices rebound

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

By Bruno Federowski
    SAO PAULO, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies
strengthened on Monday as crude prices rebounded, supporting
demand for higher-risk assets.
    Oil prices gained 2.5 percent after falling as much as 2
percent ahead of a meeting of major producers on Wednesday.
    Currencies from oil-heavy economies, such as the Colombian
 and Mexican peso, rose sharply.
    The Brazilian real tagged along as investors held off
making risky bets ahead of a central bank meeting and gross
domestic product figures later this week. 
 
    Risk appetite drove other emerging markets higher, with the
South African rand strengthening 2 percent after rating agencies
affirmed the country's investment grade credit rating.
    Brazilian stocks inched up, though gains were
limited by concerns that a political scandal could delay the
country's fiscal adjustment.
    One of Brazilian President Michel Temer's closest aides
resigned on Friday following allegations he pressured the
culture minister to approve a property development plan,
unsettling investors with the prospect of renewed political
turmoil in Latin America's largest economy. 
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1500 GMT:
 Stock indexes                               daily %   YTD %
                                              change  change
                                   Latest             
 MSCI Emerging Markets               861.87     0.71    7.76
 MSCI LatAm                         2307.59      0.5   25.49
 Brazil Bovespa                    61607.68     0.08   42.12
 Mexico IPC                        45221.96     -0.3    5.22
 Chile IPSA                         4213.57     0.07   14.49
 Chile IGPA                        21035.68     0.05   15.89
 Argentina MerVal                  17168.64    -1.24   47.05
 Colombia IGBC                      9623.62    -0.03   12.59
 Venezuela IBC                     28079.56     0.25   92.48
                                                            
 Currencies                                  daily %   YTD %
                                              change  change
                                                      
                                     Latest           
 Brazil real                         3.3993     0.37   16.11
 Mexico peso                        20.5365     0.80  -16.10
 Chile peso                           676.5     0.43    4.91
 Colombia peso                       3151.5     0.75    0.56
 Peru sol                             3.415     0.18   -0.03
 Argentina peso (interbank)         15.5400     0.00  -16.46
                                                      
 Argentina peso (parallel)            16.04    -0.06  -11.03
                                                      
 

 (Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.