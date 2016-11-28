EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies strengthen as crude oil prices rebound

By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies strengthened on Monday as crude prices rebounded, supporting demand for higher-risk assets. Oil prices gained 2.5 percent after falling as much as 2 percent ahead of a meeting of major producers on Wednesday. Currencies from oil-heavy economies, such as the Colombian and Mexican peso, rose sharply. The Brazilian real tagged along as investors held off making risky bets ahead of a central bank meeting and gross domestic product figures later this week. Risk appetite drove other emerging markets higher, with the South African rand strengthening 2 percent after rating agencies affirmed the country's investment grade credit rating. Brazilian stocks inched up, though gains were limited by concerns that a political scandal could delay the country's fiscal adjustment. One of Brazilian President Michel Temer's closest aides resigned on Friday following allegations he pressured the culture minister to approve a property development plan, unsettling investors with the prospect of renewed political turmoil in Latin America's largest economy. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1500 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 861.87 0.71 7.76 MSCI LatAm 2307.59 0.5 25.49 Brazil Bovespa 61607.68 0.08 42.12 Mexico IPC 45221.96 -0.3 5.22 Chile IPSA 4213.57 0.07 14.49 Chile IGPA 21035.68 0.05 15.89 Argentina MerVal 17168.64 -1.24 47.05 Colombia IGBC 9623.62 -0.03 12.59 Venezuela IBC 28079.56 0.25 92.48 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.3993 0.37 16.11 Mexico peso 20.5365 0.80 -16.10 Chile peso 676.5 0.43 4.91 Colombia peso 3151.5 0.75 0.56 Peru sol 3.415 0.18 -0.03 Argentina peso (interbank) 15.5400 0.00 -16.46 Argentina peso (parallel) 16.04 -0.06 -11.03 (Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)