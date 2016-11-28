FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
EMERGING MARKETS-Brazilian markets jump on fiscal reform hopes
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Exchange-Traded Funds
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
North Korea
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
The Wider Image
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 28, 2016 / 10:10 PM / 9 months ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazilian markets jump on fiscal reform hopes

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(Recasts with gains in Brazil)
    SAO PAULO, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Brazilian stocks got a lift on
Monday and its currency gained on hopes the county's new
president will be able to push through fiscal reform plans,
while other Latin American currencies strengthened as crude
prices rebounded.
    The region's currencies were also supported by a pullback in
the dollar, which had rallied sharply following Donald Trump's
surprise victory in the Nov. 8 U.S. presidential election.
 
    Brazilian stocks rose more than 2 percent after news
the Senate would soon start voting on fiscal proposals eased
concerns that a political scandal could delay the agenda of
President Michel Temer. 
    A congressional leader said Monday that Brazilian senators
are likely to overwhelmingly vote for the imposition of budget
spending caps on Tuesday. 
    Brazil's agenda of fiscal reform could drive further
portfolio investment into the region's top economy, while
Mexican assets remain vulnerable to concerns about possible
anti-free trade policies by the Trump administration.
 
    Oil prices recouped some losses after a slump since Friday
on concerns major oil producers would fail to reach an agreement
this Wednesday to curb a supply overhang that has more than
halved prices since 2014. 
    Currencies from oil-heavy economies, such as the Colombian
 and Mexican pesos, rose sharply.
    Mexico's oil regulator announced on Monday a final list of
17 oil companies representing a dozen countries that may bid on
the country's first-ever deep-water oil auctions, set for Dec.
5. 
    Successful auctions could spur billions of dollars in
investments, which would support the battered Mexican peso. 
    Share prices across Latin America will likely rise at a
slower pace next year as higher U.S. interest rates, a stronger
dollar and political turmoil in some of the region's top markets
offset the impact of a rally in commodities, Morgan Stanley
strategists said on Monday. 
       
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2100 GMT:
    
 Stock indexes                               daily   YTD %
                                                 %  change
                                  Latest    change  
 MSCI Emerging Markets              863.76    0.93    7.76
 MSCI LatAm                        2338.89    1.86   25.49
 Brazil Bovespa                   62855.50    2.11   45.00
 Mexico IPC                       45470.61    0.25    5.80
 Chile IPSA                        4202.75   -0.19   14.20
 Chile IGPA                       20995.34   -0.14   15.67
 Argentina MerVal                 17168.64   -1.24   47.05
 Colombia IGBC                     9584.53   -0.43   12.13
 Venezuela IBC                    29028.40    3.64   98.98
                                                          
 Currencies                                  daily   YTD %
                                                 %  change
                                            change  
                                    Latest          
 Brazil real                        3.3840    0.83   16.64
 Mexico peso                       20.6500    0.24  -16.56
                                                    
 Chile peso                          674.8    0.68    5.17
 Colombia peso                     3150.55    0.78    0.59
 Peru sol                            3.416    0.15   -0.06
 Argentina peso (interbank)        15.5400    0.00  -16.46
                                                    
 Argentina peso (parallel)           16.04   -0.06  -11.03
                                                    
 
 (Reporting by Claudia Violante and Flavia Bohone in Sao Paulo
and Michael O'Boyle in Mexico City; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.