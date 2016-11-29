FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks, currencies down as commodities slump
#Market News
November 29, 2016 / 3:20 PM / 9 months ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks, currencies down as commodities slump

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

By Bruno Federowski
    SAO PAULO, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks and
currencies mostly fell on Tuesday as prices of oil and
industrial metals dropped, fostering worldwide risk aversion.
    Oil prices tumbled on signs leading oil exporters were
struggling to reach a deal to cut output and curb global
oversupply.
    The Colombian peso weakened 0.7 percent. The Mexican
peso fell as much as 0.5 percent but later pared back
losses to trade 0.1 percent lower.
    Traders also avoided currencies from metal exporters, such
as the Chilean peso, as prices of industrial metals
slumped on profit-taking following a recent rally.
    Industrial metals have gotten a boost this month from U.S.
President-elect Donald Trump's pledges of heavy infrastructure
spending but some investors worried the recent advance could be
overdone.
    Common shares in Brazilian miner Vale SA dropped
over 6 percent, leading losses in the country's benchmark
Bovespa stock index.
    The stock has advanced 32 percent so far this month,
compared to a 5-percent drop in the benchmark index.
    Concerns that Trump's policies could force the U.S. Federal
Reserve to raise rates faster than expected have weighed on
appetite for emerging market equities.
    A stronger-than-expected report on third-quarter U.S. gross
domestic product growth (GDP) supported expectations that the
Fed could hike as soon as December, driving Latin American
currencies to the session low. 
   
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1510 GMT:
 Stock indexes                               daily %   YTD %
                                              change  change
                                   Latest             
 MSCI Emerging Markets               859.05    -0.48    8.69
 MSCI LatAm                         2304.94    -1.17   27.45
 Brazil Bovespa                    61766.43    -1.73   42.48
 Mexico IPC                        45438.47    -0.07    5.73
 Chile IPSA                         4190.84    -0.28   13.88
 Chile IGPA                        20947.51    -0.23   15.40
 Argentina MerVal                  16895.45    -1.59   44.71
 Colombia IGBC                      9533.36    -0.53   11.54
 Venezuela IBC                     31068.18     7.03  112.97
                                                            
 Currencies                                  daily %   YTD %
                                              change  change
                                                      
                                     Latest           
 Brazil real                         3.4066    -0.66   15.86
 Mexico peso                        20.6520    -0.14  -16.57
 Chile peso                           675.3    -0.07    5.09
 Colombia peso                      3171.99    -0.69   -0.09
 Peru sol                             3.423    -0.20   -0.26
 Argentina peso (interbank)         15.5400     0.06  -16.46
                                                      
 Argentina peso (parallel)            16.06     0.19  -11.15
                                                      
 

 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
