9 months ago
EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil real, stocks down on local political concerns
December 1, 2016 / 3:40 PM / 9 months ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil real, stocks down on local political concerns

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

By Bruno Federowski
    SAO PAULO, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Brazil's currency and stocks
fell on Thursday as traders feared frictions between lawmakers
and prosecutors could increase political instability and delay
the approval of austerity measures.
    Senate President Renan Calheiros tried to accelerate on
Wednesday the approval of a greatly watered-down package of
anticorruption measures but failed to gather enough support for
the early vote.
    Prosecutors have accused the Brazilian Congress of seeking
to block the sweeping Car Wash graft probe as it comes close to
incriminating several lawmakers.
    The Brazilian real weakened 2 percent, by far the
worst-performing currency in Latin America.
    The Mexican and Colombian pesos slipped
roughly 0.7 despite rising crude prices as persistent fears of
higher U.S. interest rates weighed on market sentiment.
    Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell 2.5
percent, led lower by a slump in shares of bank Itaú Unibanco
Holding SA.
    Federal police launched a raid targeting Itaú as part of a
probe into alleged bribery of tax officials regarding a case
involving a local unit of FleetBoston Corp that Itaú bought from
Bank of America a decade ago. 
        
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1505 GMT:
 Stock indexes                                 daily %   YTD %
                                      Latest    change  change
 MSCI Emerging Markets                 860.48    -0.27    8.65
 MSCI LatAm                           2264.46    -2.81   27.33
 Brazil Bovespa                      60477.13    -2.31   39.51
 Chile IPSA                           4202.73    -0.11   14.20
 Chile IGPA                          21003.65    -0.08   15.71
 Colombia IGBC                        9658.46      0.9   13.00
 Venezuela IBC                       34387.80     3.58  135.72
                                                              
 Currencies                                    daily %   YTD %
                                                change  change
                                       Latest           
 Brazil real                           3.4530    -1.95   14.31
 Mexico peso                          20.6850    -0.48  -16.70
 Chile peso                             674.2    -0.03    5.27
 Colombia peso                        3087.09    -0.42    2.66
 Peru sol                                3.42    -0.20   -0.18
 Argentina peso (interbank)           15.8050     0.54  -17.86
                                                        
 Argentina peso (parallel)              16.13     0.12  -11.53
                                                        
 

 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
