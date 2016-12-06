FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil real strengthens after weekend corruption protests
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
Technology
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 6, 2016 / 2:05 AM / 9 months ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil real strengthens after weekend corruption protests

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Updates to close)
    By Bruno Federowski
    SAO PAULO, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The Brazilian real strengthened
on Monday on traders' relief that weekend demonstrations
refrained from directly targeting President Michel Temer, after
the currency hit its lowest level since June last week.
    Demonstrators protested across Brazil on Sunday to denounce
corruption and a congressional vote seen as an attempt to
curtail sweeping graft investigations.
    Some investors had feared the protests would take aim at
Temer, whose approval ratings remain near record lows,
potentially hampering his administration's efforts to gather
lawmaker support for austerity measures.
    "Protesters can demonstrate against Congress. As long as
they don't demonstrate against the government, the market will
remain calm," said Thiago Castellan, a trader with Renascença
brokerage.
    The Brazilian real strengthened 1.2 percent, closing
at 3.42 per greenback. It had lost 1.7 percent last week. 
    Other Latin American currencies also gained. The Colombian
peso rose 1.52 percent on higher crude prices, and the
Mexican peso strengthening 0.19 as investors followed
the results of a historic deep water oil and gas auction.
    Brazilian stocks seesawed as a drop in financial
shares helped offset a two-day rally in shares of
Braskem SA, Latin America's largest petrochemical
company.
    The stock reached a record high on Monday after the company
said on Friday it was in advanced talks with authorities in
Brazil and the United States for a leniency agreement related to
a massive corruption scandal. 
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 22:17
GMT:
 Stock                     daily %      YTD %
 indexes                    change     change
              Latest                
 MSCI            853.97       0.11       7.53
 Emerging                           
 Markets                            
                                    
 MSCI LatAm     2255.51       0.32      23.26
 <.MILA00000                        
 PUS>                               
 Brazil        59831.73       -0.8      38.02
 Bovespa                            
                                    
 Mexico IPC    44937.30       0.86       4.56
                                    
                                    
 Chile IPSA     4206.44       0.08      14.30
                                    
                                    
 Chile IGPA    21002.45       0.05      15.71
                                    
                                    
 Argentina     16999.02        0.3      45.60
 MerVal                             
                                    
 Colombia       9776.86       0.53      14.38
 IGBC                               
                                    
 Venezuela     36755.96      -4.49     151.96
 IBC                                
                                    
 
 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.