By Bruno Federowski
SAO PAULO, Dec 5 The Brazilian real strengthened
on Monday on traders' relief that weekend demonstrations
refrained from directly targeting President Michel Temer, after
the currency hit its lowest level since June last week.
Demonstrators protested across Brazil on Sunday to denounce
corruption and a congressional vote seen as an attempt to
curtail sweeping graft investigations.
Some investors had feared the protests would take aim at
Temer, whose approval ratings remain near record lows,
potentially hampering his administration's efforts to gather
lawmaker support for austerity measures.
"Protesters can demonstrate against Congress. As long as
they don't demonstrate against the government, the market will
remain calm," said Thiago Castellan, a trader with Renascença
brokerage.
The Brazilian real strengthened 1.2 percent, closing
at 3.42 per greenback. It had lost 1.7 percent last week.
Other Latin American currencies also gained. The Colombian
peso rose 1.52 percent on higher crude prices, and the
Mexican peso strengthening 0.19 as investors followed
the results of a historic deep water oil and gas auction.
Brazilian stocks seesawed as a drop in financial
shares helped offset a two-day rally in shares of
Braskem SA, Latin America's largest petrochemical
company.
The stock reached a record high on Monday after the company
said on Friday it was in advanced talks with authorities in
Brazil and the United States for a leniency agreement related to
a massive corruption scandal.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 22:17
GMT:
Stock daily % YTD %
indexes change change
Latest
MSCI 853.97 0.11 7.53
Emerging
Markets
MSCI LatAm 2255.51 0.32 23.26
Brazil 59831.73 -0.8 38.02
Bovespa
Mexico IPC 44937.30 0.86 4.56
Chile IPSA 4206.44 0.08 14.30
Chile IGPA 21002.45 0.05 15.71
Argentina 16999.02 0.3 45.60
MerVal
Colombia 9776.86 0.53 14.38
IGBC
Venezuela 36755.96 -4.49 151.96
IBC
(Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Leslie Adler)