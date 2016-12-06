By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Dec 6 Latin American stocks mostly rose on Tuesday, while Mexico's peso hit a two-week high the day after a deep-water Gulf oil auction that was widely seen as successful. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rallied more than 2 percent, supported by a jump in the shares of JBS SA , the world's biggest beef exporter. Shares soared more than 19 percent, their biggest daily gain in seven months, after JBS said it would take its international businesses public in an initial public offering in the United States. Analysts with Credit Suisse Securities estimated the reorganization could boost share prices by 30 percent compared to Monday's close. Mexico's peso rose more than 1 percent against the U.S. dollar, a day after the country auctioned eight out of 10 deep-water oil and gas blocks in the Gulf of Mexico, raising expectations of capital inflows. "The increase in foreign direct investment is welcome in a context of the current account deficit and a significant reliance of bilateral trade with the U.S. and remittances from abroad," strategists with BNP Paribas wrote in a client note. In Brazil, the real appreciated more than 0.3 percent after the country's Senate defied a Supreme Court ruling to oust the chamber's president and as measures to cap government spending hung in the balance. Key Latin American stock indexes at 2200 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 861.49 0.88 8.48 MSCI LatAm 2293.50 1.68 25.34 Brazil Bovespa 61088.25 2.1 40.92 Mexico IPC 45103.22 0.37 4.95 Chile IPSA 4214.38 0.19 14.51 Chile IGPA 21029.71 0.13 15.86 Argentina MerVal 17235.21 1.38 47.62 Colombia IGBC 9815.64 0.4 14.84 Venezuela IBC 36430.04 -0.89 149.72 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Additional reporting by Miguel Angel Gutierrez and Flavia Bohone; Editing by Daniel Flynn and James Dalgleish)