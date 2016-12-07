FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil real up on easing political concerns, global risk appetite
#Market News
December 7, 2016 / 9:54 PM / 10 months ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil real up on easing political concerns, global risk appetite

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(Updates prices in text and table)
    By Bruno Federowski
    SAO PAULO, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The Brazilian real strengthened
on Wednesday as concerns eased that the ouster of Senate
President Renan Calheiros could potentially delay the approval
of fiscal measures.
    Major newspapers reported Brazil's Supreme Court is seeking
an agreement that would allow Calheiros to keep his post if he
agrees to step out of the presidential line of succession.
 
    Calheiros refused on Tuesday to accept a Supreme Court
injunction removing him from office because he was indicted last
week for embezzlement, pushing the country toward a
constitutional crisis. 
    The Brazilian real, which strengthened to a two-week
high on Wednesday, later pared gains to close at 3.38 per
greenback, an increase of 0.59 percent.
    Other Latin American currencies also firmed, with the
Mexican peso closing at 20.33 per dollar, an increase
of 0.23 from Tuesday. 
    Gains by Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index,
which rose 0.53 percent, were limited by a drop in shares of
state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA 
 amid falling oil prices.
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2115 GMT:
 Stock indexes                      daily %      YTD %
                     Latest          change     change
 MSCI Emerging            870.13          1       8.48
 Markets                                     
 MSCI LatAm              2332.73       1.71      25.34
                                             
                                             
 Brazil Bovespa         61414.40       0.53      41.67
                                             
 Mexico IPC             45609.90       1.12       6.13
                                             
 Chile IPSA              4224.67       0.24      14.79
                                             
 Chile IGPA             21075.86       0.22      16.11
                                             
 Argentina MerVal       17196.77      -0.22      47.29
                                             
 Colombia IGBC           9798.00      -0.18      14.63
                                             
 Venezuela IBC          36110.61      -0.88     147.53
                                             
                                                      
 Currencies                         daily %      YTD %
                                     change     change
                          Latest             
 Brazil real              3.4032       0.37      16.00
                                             
 Mexico peso             20.3375       0.23     -15.28
                                             
 Chile peso               654.82       0.79       8.38
                                             
 Colombia peso           3002.41      -0.05       5.56
                                             
 Peru sol                  3.403       0.29       0.32
                                             
 Argentina peso          15.9950      -0.50     -18.83
 (interbank)                                 
                                             
 Argentina peso            16.25      -0.43     -12.18
 (parallel)                                  
                                             
 
 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Nick Zieminski and
Leslie Adler)

