EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies up as OPEC cut boosts crude prices
#Market News
December 12, 2016 / 2:56 PM / in 10 months

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies up as OPEC cut boosts crude prices

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

By Bruno Federowski
    SAO PAULO, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies
strengthened on Monday after OPEC and some other oil producers
agreed to curb output, supporting appetite for commodity-linked
assets.
    Crude prices hit an 18-month high, boosting
currencies from oil exporters such as the Colombian and
Mexican pesos. 
    The move reduced pressure for the Mexican central bank to
hike interest rates by more than 25 basis points this week, when
the U.S. Federal Reserve is also expected to tighten policy.
    The U.S. central bank on Tuesday begins its last policy
meeting of the year, with a statement from Fed Chair Janet
Yellen due on Wednesday.
    Traders will seek clues on the pace of rate increases in
coming months after U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's pledges
of fiscal spending fostered concerns of price pressures.
    The Brazilian real strengthened 0.5 percent, lagging
most of its Latin American peers. Gains were limited by fears
that graft accusations against President Michel Temer could
derail votes on his fiscal austerity agenda. 
    The country's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell 1
percent despite a 2 percent rise in shares of state-controlled
oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA.
 
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1415 GMT:
 Stock indexes                               daily %    YTD %
                                              change   change
                                  Latest              
 MSCI Emerging Markets               874.70    -0.36    10.54
 MSCI LatAm                         2352.31     0.28     28.2
 Brazil Bovespa                    59953.62    -0.90     38.3
 Mexico IPC                        46913.47     1.19     9.16
 Chile IPSA                         4244.68    -0.56    15.34
 Chile IGPA                        21222.99    -0.46    16.92
 Venezuela IBC                     36350.63    -0.49   149.18
                                                             
 Currencies                                  daily %    YTD %
                                              change   change
                                     Latest           
 Brazil real                         3.3550     0.52    17.65
 Mexico peso                        20.2200     0.82   -14.79
                                                      
 Chile peso                           649.2     0.35     9.32
 Colombia peso                       2969.5     1.25     6.73
 Peru sol                             3.401     0.12     0.38
 Argentina peso (interbank)         15.9600     0.25   -18.66
                                                      
 Argentina peso (parallel)            16.25    -0.43   -12.18
                                                      
 
 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

