EMERGING MARKETS-Mexico peso firms after aggressive rate hike

(Recasts throughout, updates prices) SAO PAULO, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Mexico's peso strengthened on Thursday after the country's central bank hiked its benchmark interest rate more than expected in a bid to ease pressure on the currency and slow inflation following the U.S. election victory of Donald Trump. The Banco de Mexico hiked its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points to 5.75 percent, above the median forecast in a Reuters poll of economists, taking it to its highest level since April 2009. The peso reversed losses on the announcement, before closing at 20.33 pesos per dollar, up about 0.7 percent. The central bank has raised rates five times this year, lifting borrowing costs by a total of 250 basis points. Policymakers on Thursday said the cumulative hikes would help slow the quickening inflation trend by 2018. The move came a day after the Federal Reserve indicated it would raise U.S. interest rates more times than expected next year, potentially draining capital away from higher-risk emerging markets. In a conference call after the decision, Fed Chair Janet Yellen said the election of Donald Trump as president had put the U.S. central bank under a "cloud of uncertainty," and already prompted some policymakers to shift their view of what is to come. Trump has pledged to cut taxes but also to invest heavily in American infrastructure, fostering expectations of stronger price pressures and weakening emerging market currencies. The outlook for increased economic activity and stronger demand for industrial metals has also triggered a rally in U.S. stocks and commodity prices. The Brazilian real weakened as much as 2 percent on Thursday, but ended the day up 1.2 percent at 3.37 reais per dollar. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock, which fell 1.8 percent after the Fed decision, rebounded 0.32 percent on Thursday, boosted by shares of Usiminas, one of the largest steelmakers in the Americas. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2115 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily pct YTD pct change change MSCI Emerging Markets 859.18 -1.56 9.9 MSCI LatAm 2,273.34 -1.22 25.78 Brazil Bovespa 58,396.16 0.32 34.71 Mexico IPC 45,871.96 -0.75 6.73 Chile IPSA 4,224.62 -0.12 14.79 Chile IGPA 21,108.74 -0.12 16.29 Argentina MerVal 16,738.59 -1.06 43.37 Colombia IGBC 10,031.84 1.27 17.37 Venezuela IBC 30,513.29 -6.34 109.16 Currencies Latest Daily pct YTD pct change change Brazil real 3.3690 1.20 17.16 Mexico peso 20.3295 0.70 -15.31 Chile peso 666 -1.58 6.56 Colombia peso 3,000.5 -1.30 5.63 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski, additional reporting by Natalie Schachar; editing by G Crosse)