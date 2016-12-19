EMERGING MARKETS-Latam markets seesaw in thin holiday season trading

By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks and currencies seesawed in thin volumes on Monday, with traders avoiding big bets in the holiday season. The Brazilian real strengthened 0.3 percent after three days of losses that took it to the weakest in 10 days. Brazil's currency suffered last week on concerns that corruption accusations against senior members of President Michel Temer's administration could delay the approval of austerity measures. The country's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell 0.6 percent, pressured by a drop in shares of mining company Vale SA . Vale agreed to sell part of its fertilizer unit to Mosaic Co for $2.5 billion. Shares of Cia Energética de Minas Gerais SA were the biggest gainers in the index. Preferred shares advanced 5.8 percent, the most in five months, after Reuters reported that the utility planned to replace its chief executive officer and chief financial officer as early as Wednesday. Other Latin American markets were mostly flat as traders sought further hints over potential U.S. rate hikes in coming months. The Chilean peso weakened 0.6 percent after the country's central bank flagged the possibility of future interest rate cuts and reduced its forecast for 2017 economic growth and inflation in its quarterly Monetary Policy Report. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1525 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 852.13 -0.5 7.84 MSCI LatAm 2244.36 0.08 22.55 Brazil Bovespa 58045.90 -0.59 33.90 Mexico IPC 45151.94 0.07 5.06 Chile IPSA 4203.90 -0.2 14.23 Chile IGPA 21019.64 -0.17 15.80 Argentina MerVal 16435.26 -0.77 40.77 Colombia IGBC 10004.66 -0.36 17.05 Venezuela IBC 28896.19 -3.93 98.08 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.3775 0.34 16.86 Mexico peso 20.4165 0.07 -15.61 Chile peso 677.2 -0.56 4.80 Colombia peso 3017.5 -0.35 5.03 Peru sol 3.405 -0.09 0.26 Argentina peso (interbank) 15.8500 0.32 -18.09 Argentina peso (parallel) 16.72 -0.18 -14.65 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Will Dunham)