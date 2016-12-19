FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks tumble as Vale drops on China ore worries
#Market News
December 19, 2016 / 10:15 PM / 8 months ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks tumble as Vale drops on China ore worries

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Recasts; adds details on Brazil stocks, updates prices)
    By Bruno Federowski
    SAO PAULO, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Brazilian stocks fell more
than 2 percent on Monday, dragged lower by iron ore giant Vale,
in a day of thin trading as traders avoided making big bets in
the holiday season.
    The Bovespa stock index fell 2.19 percent, as Vale
 dropped 6.33 percent on falling iron ore prices in
China. Vale also agreed to sell part of its fertilizer unit to
Mosaic Co for $2.5 billion. 
    The Brazilian real strengthened more than 0.5 percent
after three days of losses that took it to the weakest in 10
days.
    Brazil's currency suffered last week on concerns that
corruption accusations against senior members of President
Michel Temer's administration could delay the approval of
austerity measures.
    Shares of Cia Energética de Minas Gerais SA 
advanced 3.21 percent after Reuters reported that the utility
planned to replace its chief executive officer and chief
financial officer as early as Wednesday. 
    The Chilean peso weakened 0.46 percent after the
country's central bank flagged the possibility of future
interest rate cuts and reduced its forecast for 2017 economic
growth and inflation in its quarterly Monetary Policy Report.
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2157 GMT:
    
 Stock indexes               Latest          Daily   YTD pct
                                               pct    change
                                            change  
 MSCI Emerging Markets            851.53     -0.62      7.18
                                                    
 MSCI LatAm                     2,221.63     -0.93     21.41
 Brazil Bovespa                57,110.99     -2.19     31.74
 Mexico IPC                    44,895.29      -0.5      4.46
 Chile IPSA                     4,202.64     -0.23     14.20
 Chile IGPA                    21,010.53     -0.22     15.75
 Argentina MerVal              15,996.13     -3.42     37.01
 Colombia IGBC                 10,023.24     -0.17     17.27
 Venezuela IBC                 28,536.94     -5.12     95.62
                                                            
 Currencies                       Latest     Daily   YTD pct
                                               pct    change
                                            change  
 Brazil real                      3.3715      0.56     17.43
 Mexico peso                       20.40       0.2    -18.37
 Chile peso                        676.5     -0.46      4.91
 Colombia peso                  3,005.39      0.05      5.45
 Peru sol                          3.406     -0.12      0.23
 
 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Will Dunham and
Cynthia Osterman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
