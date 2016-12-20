EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks rise as credit measures boost banks

By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Brazilian stocks rose on Tuesday after the nation's central bank announced measures to reduce credit costs, boosting financial institutions' shares. Central bank governor Ilan Goldfajn unveiled a medium- to long-term agenda that goes beyond monetary and foreign exchange policies. Goldfajn told journalists the measures included simplifying the rules governing reserve requirements in a bid to lower operating costs. He also said the bank would not use state-run lenders to increase credit and lower its costs. Speculation had grown that the government could force public banks to reduce rates, a strategy pursued by former President Dilma Rousseff. Shares of lenders Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, Banco do Brasil SA and Bradesco SA advanced more than 2 percent, lifting the country's benchmark Bovespa stock index up 1 percent. Other Latin American stock and currency markets were little changed in thin holiday season trading. Bullish comments by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen on Monday had earlier weighed on demand for high-yielding assets, but traders remained uncertain over how many rate hikes the United States will implement throughout 2017. Wider emerging-market equities had slid to a one-month low earlier on Tuesday, but Turkey's lira recovered the losses incurred on Monday after the Russian ambassador was killed in an attack in the nation's Ankara capital. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1430 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 850.74 -0.05 7.18 MSCI LatAm 2241.27 0.88 21.41 Brazil Bovespa 57672.60 0.98 33.04 Mexico IPC 45029.03 0.3 4.77 Chile IPSA 4198.95 -0.09 14.10 Chile IGPA 20994.76 -0.08 15.66 Argentina MerVal 16080.69 0.52 37.73 Colombia IGBC 10037.56 0.14 17.43 Venezuela IBC 27426.28 -3.89 88.00 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.3626 0.22 17.38 Mexico peso 20.4150 -0.10 -15.60 Chile peso 676.6 -0.01 4.89 Colombia peso 2987 0.62 6.10 Peru sol 3.403 0.09 0.32 Argentina peso (interbank) 15.8300 0.13 -17.99 Argentina peso (parallel) 16.69 0.00 -14.50 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)