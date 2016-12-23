EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks, currencies seesaw in thin pre-holiday trade

SAO PAULO, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks and currencies seesawed on Friday in muted trading ahead of the Christmas weekend. Mexico's peso rebounded after hitting a three-week low in the previous day, while the Brazilian real strengthened for a fifth straight day. Traders have cited persistent capital inflows into Brazil over the past week that have helped bring the real to its strongest since early November. The country's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose 1 percent in thin trading volumes, supported by financial shares. Stocks in Hypermarcas SA, Brazil's largest maker of generic drugs, led the gains in the index after it agreed to sell its diaper unit for 1 billion reais ($305.5 million) to Belgium's Ontex Group NV. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1500 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 842.11 -0.05 6.09 MSCI LatAm 2268.00 1.68 21.9 Brazil Bovespa 58056.88 1.4 33.93 Mexico IPC 45065.56 0.13 4.86 Chile IPSA 4044.50 -1.78 9.90 Chile IGPA 20319.44 -1.52 11.94 Argentina MerVal 16400.71 0.13 40.47 Colombia IGBC 9985.87 -0.36 16.83 Venezuela IBC 28100.29 -0.51 92.62 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.2667 0.95 20.83 Mexico peso 20.6235 0.71 -16.45 Chile peso 673.3 0.26 5.41 Colombia peso 2982.83 0.44 6.25 Peru sol 3.382 0.33 0.95 Argentina peso (interbank) 15.5900 0.90 -16.73 Argentina peso (parallel) 16.63 0.06 -14.19 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Bernadette Baum)