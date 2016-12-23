FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EMERGING MARKETS-Mexico, Brazil currencies gain in pre-holiday trade
December 23, 2016 / 9:06 PM / 8 months ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Mexico, Brazil currencies gain in pre-holiday trade

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Recasts with afternoon prices, adds Mexico dateline)
    SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Mexico and
Brazil's currencies and stocks gained on Friday in muted trading
ahead of the Christmas weekend.
    Mexico's peso rebounded after hitting a three-week
low the previous day, while the Brazilian real 
strengthened for a fifth straight day.
    Mexico's peso was boosted by November trade balance data
showing the country posted its first surplus since February
2015. 
    Traders have cited persistent capital inflows into Brazil
over the past week that have helped bring the real to its
strongest since early November.
    The country's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose
over 1 percent. 
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2006 GMT:
 Stock indexes               Latest          Daily   YTD pct
                                               pct    change
                                            change  
 MSCI Emerging Markets            842.00     -0.06      6.09
                                                    
 MSCI LatAm                     2,267.87      1.67      21.9
 Brazil Bovespa                58,054.91       1.4     33.92
 Mexico IPC                    45,233.88       0.5      5.25
 Chile IPSA                     4,042.24     -1.83      9.84
 Chile IGPA                    20,308.64     -1.57     11.88
 Argentina MerVal              16,329.97     -0.29     39.87
 Colombia IGBC                  9,942.13     -0.79     16.32
 Venezuela IBC                 28,347.22      0.37     94.32
                                                            
 Currencies                       Latest     Daily   YTD pct
                                               pct    change
                                            change  
 Brazil real                      3.2685      0.89     20.76
 Mexico peso                     20.6495      0.58    -16.56
 Chile peso                        673.2      0.27      5.42
 Colombia peso                  2,997.35     -0.05      5.74
 Peru sol                          3.379      0.41      1.04
 Argentina peso (interbank)      15.4800      1.61    -16.13
                                                    
 Argentina peso (parallel)         16.61      0.18    -14.09
                                                    
 

 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski in Sao Paulo and Miguel Angel
Gutierrez in Mexico City; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

