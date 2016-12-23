EMERGING MARKETS-Mexico, Brazil currencies gain in pre-holiday trade

(Recasts with afternoon prices, adds Mexico dateline) SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Mexico and Brazil's currencies and stocks gained on Friday in muted trading ahead of the Christmas weekend. Mexico's peso rebounded after hitting a three-week low the previous day, while the Brazilian real strengthened for a fifth straight day. Mexico's peso was boosted by November trade balance data showing the country posted its first surplus since February 2015. Traders have cited persistent capital inflows into Brazil over the past week that have helped bring the real to its strongest since early November. The country's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose over 1 percent. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2006 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change MSCI Emerging Markets 842.00 -0.06 6.09 MSCI LatAm 2,267.87 1.67 21.9 Brazil Bovespa 58,054.91 1.4 33.92 Mexico IPC 45,233.88 0.5 5.25 Chile IPSA 4,042.24 -1.83 9.84 Chile IGPA 20,308.64 -1.57 11.88 Argentina MerVal 16,329.97 -0.29 39.87 Colombia IGBC 9,942.13 -0.79 16.32 Venezuela IBC 28,347.22 0.37 94.32 Currencies Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change Brazil real 3.2685 0.89 20.76 Mexico peso 20.6495 0.58 -16.56 Chile peso 673.2 0.27 5.42 Colombia peso 2,997.35 -0.05 5.74 Peru sol 3.379 0.41 1.04 Argentina peso (interbank) 15.4800 1.61 -16.13 Argentina peso (parallel) 16.61 0.18 -14.09 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski in Sao Paulo and Miguel Angel Gutierrez in Mexico City; Editing by Bernadette Baum)