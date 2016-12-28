FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks rise, supported by Vale, steelmakers
December 28, 2016 / 12:40 AM / 8 months ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks rise, supported by Vale, steelmakers

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Updates with afternoon prices, details)
    SAO PAULO, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Brazilian stocks rose on
Tuesday, boosted by shares of miner Vale and steelmakers as iron
ore prices broke a nine-day losing streak.
    China-listed iron ore future contracts eked out small gains
on Tuesday after the long tumble pushed prices to a one-month
low on Monday. 
    Shares of Vale SA closed up 1.23 percent while
shares of steelmaker Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional SA
 closed up 5.61 percent. 
    Mexico's stock index closed up 0.69 percent, helped
by shares of cement maker Cemex. 
    The Mexican peso weakened 0.64 percent to close at
20.76 pesos per dollar. 

    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2200 GMT:
 Stock indexes                             daily %     YTD %
                               Latest       change    change
 MSCI Emerging Markets            844.66      0.26      6.36
                                                    
 MSCI LatAm                      2278.64     -0.08     24.53
                                                    
 Brazil Bovespa                 58696.69      0.13     35.40
                                                    
 Mexico IPC                     45299.67      0.69      5.40
                                                    
 Chile IPSA                      4041.32     -0.16      9.81
                                                    
 Chile IGPA                     20289.32     -0.13     11.78
                                                    
 Argentina MerVal               16386.74      1.69     40.36
                                                    
 Colombia IGBC                  10019.64     -0.06     17.23
                                                    
 Venezuela IBC                  29335.63      3.27    101.09
                                                    
                                                            
 Currencies                                daily %     YTD %
                                            change    change
                                  Latest            
 Brazil real                      3.2726      0.06     20.61
                                                    
 Mexico peso                       20.76     -0.64    -17.00
                                                    
 Chile peso                        674.5     -0.47      5.22
                                                    
 Colombia peso                      2993      0.17      5.89
 Peru sol                          3.374      0.33      1.19
                                                    
 
 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski and Flavia Bohone in Sao Paulo;
Additional reporting by Miguel Angel Gutierrez in Mexico City;
Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and Lisa Shumaker)

