EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks rise, supported by Vale, steelmakers

(Updates with afternoon prices, details) SAO PAULO, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Brazilian stocks rose on Tuesday, boosted by shares of miner Vale and steelmakers as iron ore prices broke a nine-day losing streak. China-listed iron ore future contracts eked out small gains on Tuesday after the long tumble pushed prices to a one-month low on Monday. Shares of Vale SA closed up 1.23 percent while shares of steelmaker Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional SA closed up 5.61 percent. Mexico's stock index closed up 0.69 percent, helped by shares of cement maker Cemex. The Mexican peso weakened 0.64 percent to close at 20.76 pesos per dollar. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2200 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI Emerging Markets 844.66 0.26 6.36 MSCI LatAm 2278.64 -0.08 24.53 Brazil Bovespa 58696.69 0.13 35.40 Mexico IPC 45299.67 0.69 5.40 Chile IPSA 4041.32 -0.16 9.81 Chile IGPA 20289.32 -0.13 11.78 Argentina MerVal 16386.74 1.69 40.36 Colombia IGBC 10019.64 -0.06 17.23 Venezuela IBC 29335.63 3.27 101.09 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.2726 0.06 20.61 Mexico peso 20.76 -0.64 -17.00 Chile peso 674.5 -0.47 5.22 Colombia peso 2993 0.17 5.89 Peru sol 3.374 0.33 1.19