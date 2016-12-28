FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks rise on higher commodity prices
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Energy & Environment
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
Breakingviews
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 28, 2016 / 3:18 PM / 8 months ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks rise on higher commodity prices

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

By Bruno Federowski
    SAO PAULO, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks rose on
Wednesday as prices of iron ore soared and crude hit its highest
in the year, supporting demand for assets from commodity-heavy
economies.
    Chinese steel rebar and iron ore prices jumped nearly 3
percent following a weeks-long selloff, supporting shares of
miners and steelmakers.
    Shares in Vale SA were the biggest gainers in
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index, while stocks in
Gerdau SA extended gains for a third day.
    Currencies in the region seesawed, maintaining a trend of
thin trading volumes and muted oscillations amid the year-end
holiday season.
    The Brazilian real weakened 0.5 percent but remained
below 3.3 to the dollar, while the Mexican peso was
flat.
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1500 GMT:
 Stock indexes                              daily %   YTD %
                                  Latest     change  change
 MSCI Emerging Markets             850.34      0.67    6.36
                                                     
 MSCI LatAm                       2294.16      0.68   24.53
                                                     
 Brazil Bovespa                  59419.35      1.23   37.07
 Mexico IPC                      45485.62      0.41    5.84
 Chile IPSA                       4090.22      1.21   11.14
                                                     
 Chile IGPA                      20493.04         1   12.90
 Argentina MerVal                16573.66      1.14   41.96
                                                     
 Colombia IGBC                   10054.23      0.35   17.63
                                                     
 Venezuela IBC                   29418.61      0.28  101.66
                                                           
 Currencies                                 daily %   YTD %
                                             change  change
                                   Latest            
 Brazil real                       3.2890     -0.50   20.01
                                                     
 Mexico peso                      20.7600      0.00  -17.00
                                                     
 Chile peso                           673      0.22    5.45
                                                     
 Colombia peso                       3016     -0.76    5.08
 Peru sol                           3.363      0.33    1.52
                                                     
 Argentina peso (interbank)       15.5100      0.32  -16.30
                                                     
 Argentina peso (parallel)          16.71      0.36  -14.60
                                                     
 

 (Por Bruno Federowski; Edição de xx)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.