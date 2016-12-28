FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks rise on higher commodity prices
#Market News
December 28, 2016 / 11:49 PM / 8 months ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks rise on higher commodity prices

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

By Bruno Federowski
    SAO PAULO, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks rose on
Wednesday as prices of iron ore soared and crude hit its highest
this year, supporting demand for assets from commodity-heavy
economies.
    Chinese steel rebar and iron ore prices jumped nearly 3
percent following a weeks-long selloff, supporting shares of
miners and steelmakers.
    Shares in Vale SA were among the biggest gainers
in Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index.
    In Mexico, shares in mining, rail and infrastructure company
Grupo Mexico rose 3.25 percent, while shares in
miner Penoles climbed 2.25 percent.
    Currencies in the region were mixed, maintaining a trend of
thin trading volumes and muted oscillations amid the year-end
holiday season.
    The Brazilian real weakened 0.2 percent but remained
below 3.3 to the dollar, while the Mexican peso was
flat.
    
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2230 GMT:
 Stock indexes                   daily %      YTD %
                  Latest          change     change
 MSCI Emerging         851.18       0.77       7.18
 Markets                                  
                                          
 MSCI LatAm           2309.56       1.36      26.22
 <.MILA00000PUS                           
 >                                        
 Brazil Bovespa      59781.63       1.85      37.90
                                          
 Mexico IPC          45563.18       0.58       6.02
                                          
 Chile IPSA           4098.22       1.41      11.36
                                          
 Chile IGPA          20521.75       1.15      13.06
                                          
 Argentina           16508.26       0.74      41.40
 MerVal                                   
                                          
 Colombia IGBC       10128.09       1.08      18.49
                                          
 Venezuela IBC       30402.01       3.64     108.40
                                          
                                                   
 Currencies                      daily %      YTD %
                                  change     change
                       Latest             
 Brazil real           3.2800      -0.22      20.34
                                          
                                          
 Mexico peso          20.7670       0.03     -17.03
                                          
                                          
 Chile peso             671.7       0.41       5.66
                                          
 Colombia peso         3025.1      -1.06       4.77
                                          
 Peru sol               3.353       0.63       1.82
                                          
                                          
 
 (Editing by Sandra Maler)

