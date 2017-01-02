EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil real weakens, Mexico peso flat in thin trading

By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Jan 2 (Reuters) - The Brazilian real and the Mexican peso seesawed on Monday, the first trading day of the year, in thin trading volumes due to holidays in the United States and other Latin American markets. The real weakened 0.99 percent, after posting its best yearly performance in seven years in 2016. The Mexican peso was flat after its worst annual performance since 2008. Traders adjusted their holdings in Brazil to moves in global financial markets on Dec. 30, when Brazilian markets were closed ahead of the New Year's holiday. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell more than 1 percent, weighed down by shares of blue-chips Petróleo Brasileiro SA and Vale SA. U.S.-listed shares in both companies had dropped on Friday as investors booked profits from hefty gains throughout 2016. Colombian and Chilean markets did not open on Monday due to local holidays. Key Latin American stock indexes at 2233 GMT: Stock indexes daily % Latest change MSCI Emerging Markets 861.88 -0.05 MSCI LatAm 2326.53 -0.6 Brazil Bovespa 59588.70 -1.06 Mexico IPC 45695.10 0.11 Chile IPSA 4151.39 0.58 Chile IGPA 20734.17 1.09 Argentina MerVal 17504.82 3.46 Colombia IGBC 10064.93 -0.41 Venezuela IBC 31633.66 -0.23 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Additional reporting by Paulina Osorio; Editing by Daniel Flynn and Jonathan Oatis)