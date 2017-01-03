FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks, currency up as commodities rise
January 3, 2017 / 3:44 PM / 8 months ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks, currency up as commodities rise

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

By Bruno Federowski
    SAO PAULO, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Brazilian stocks and currency
rose on Tuesday after stronger-than-expected Chinese economic
figures and higher oil prices boosted demand for
commodity-related assets.
    China's factory activity rose to a four-year high in
December, handily beating analysts expectations and helping lift
the Brazilian real back near 3.25 to the dollar.
    The benchmark Bovespa stock index rose 3.5 percent,
reversing the previous day losses as shares of state-controlled
oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA rallied.
    Crude oil prices hit an 18-month high on Tuesday, buoyed by
hopes that a deal between major producers to curb production,
which kicked in on Sunday, will drain a global supply glut.
    Colombia's peso strengthened 0.7 percent.
    Financial stocks also ranked among the biggest gainers,
tracking a worldwide trend which also helped drive U.S. stock
markets higher.
    Preferred shares in lender Itaú Unibanco SA added
the most points to the Bovespa index, while shares in Bradesco
SA reached their highest in seven weeks.
    The Chilean peso, however, weakened around 0.5 percent in
its first trading day of the year, weighed down by retreating
copper prices.
    Wider emerging markets also got a boost from the Chinese
factory data, but the Turkish lira hit a fresh record low,
pummeled by higher-than-expected inflation and security worries
after militant attacks.
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1525 GMT:
 Stock indexes                               daily %    YTD %
                                              change   change
                                  Latest              
 MSCI Emerging Markets               867.05      0.6    -0.05
 MSCI LatAm                         2381.25     2.35     -0.6
 Brazil Bovespa                    61693.21     3.53     2.43
 Mexico IPC                        46341.26     1.41     1.53
 Chile IPSA                         4172.53     0.51     0.51
 Chile IGPA                        20826.29     0.44     0.44
 Argentina MerVal                  17835.98     1.89     5.43
 Colombia IGBC                     10127.31     0.62    -0.01
 Venezuela IBC                     31216.51    -1.32    -1.54
                                                             
 Currencies                                  daily %    YTD %
                                              change   change
                                     Latest           
 Brazil real                         3.2536     0.85    -0.14
 Mexico peso                        20.7740    -0.17    -0.14
                                                      
 Chile peso                           673.5    -0.42    -0.42
 Colombia peso                         2979     0.76     0.76
 Peru sol                             3.372    -0.12     1.25
 Argentina peso (interbank)         15.8925     0.33    -0.11
                                                      
 Argentina peso (parallel)               17    -0.06    -1.06
                                                      
 

 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

