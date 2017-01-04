EMERGING MARKETS-Mexico peso slumps on Trump concerns ahead of Fed minutes

By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Jan 4 (Reuters) - The Mexican peso slumped for a second straight day on Wednesday, weighed down by uncertainty over U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's policies ahead of the release of Federal Reserve policy minutes. The peso weakened 1.2 percent, extending losses to around 3 percent in two days. Concerns that Trump could uphold his promises to curtail trade and financial flows with Mexico helped drive the peso's worst yearly performance since 2008 last year. The currency accelerated losses on Tuesday after carmaker Ford Motor Co scrapped a planned Mexican car factory following criticism by Trump. His pledges of heavy spending and lower taxes also raised expectations of higher U.S. interest rates, which could drain capital away from high-yielding emerging markets. The Fed will publish later on Wednesday minutes from its latest policy meeting, offering additional hints on the possibility of further rate hikes throughout the year. Traders also awaited a speech by Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto on Wednesday afternoon, when he is expected to address a double-digit gasoline price increase that triggered mass protests. The Brazilian real strengthened over 1 percent, extending gains for a second day. Analysts have singled out the real as one of the emerging market currencies least vulnerable to the adverse effects of Trump's policies. The country's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell 0.8 percent as traders booked profits on blue chips that performed strongly in the past months, such as state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA and miner Vale SA. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1600 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 871.77 0.38 0.72 MSCI LatAm 2366.65 -0.52 1.64 Brazil Bovespa 61344.04 -0.76 1.85 Mexico IPC 46149.02 0.06 1.11 Chile IPSA 4161.11 0.3 0.23 Chile IGPA 20779.90 0.28 0.22 Argentina MerVal 18113.35 1.12 7.07 Colombia IGBC 10191.92 0.3 0.63 Venezuela IBC 31839.17 0.34 0.42 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.2240 1.14 0.78 Mexico peso 21.3780 -1.20 -2.97 Chile peso 672.1 0.43 -0.21 Colombia peso 2961.93 0.61 1.34 Peru sol 3.394 0.03 0.59 Argentina peso (interbank) 16.0900 -0.90 -1.34 Argentina peso (parallel) 17.08 0.18 -1.52 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)