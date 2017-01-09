EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil rate futures slip on bets on sharp rate cut

SAO PAULO, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Yields on Brazilian interest rate futures narrowed on Monday as traders increased bets that the central bank would cut rates by an aggressive 75 basis points this week. Expectations of a sharp rate cut grew after several indicators showed inflation slowing faster than expected amid few signs of an economic pickup. Managers at Verde Asset Management SA, which runs Brazil's largest hedge fund, said on Friday they had purchased fixed-rate bonds on hopes of a 75-basis-point reduction. Still, most traders and analysts expected the central bank to reduce the benchmark Selic rate by 50 basis points on Jan. 11 after twice cutting it by a moderate 25 basis points despite the country's deepest recession in decades. Yields on rate futures indicated a three-in-four chance of a 50-basis-point cut and one-in-four odds of a sharper reduction. The Brazilian real strengthened 0.5 percent, but most Latin American currencies were slightly weaker. Concerns that U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's expected policies of heavy spending and lower taxes could force the Federal Reserve to boost U.S. rates faster has weighed on demand for emerging assets recently. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1500 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI Emerging Markets 879.77 -0.15 2.18 MSCI LatAm 2391.84 0.39 1.79 Brazil Bovespa 62008.74 0.56 2.96 Mexico IPC 45756.77 -0.68 0.25 Chile IPSA 4170.04 -0.03 0.45 Chile IGPA 20812.95 -0.03 0.38 Argentina MerVal 18356.99 0.39 8.51 Colombia IGBC 10276.37 -0.4 1.46 Venezuela IBC 32457.08 -0.47 2.37 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.2025 0.58 1.46 Mexico peso 21.2800 -0.29 -2.52 Chile peso 669.4 -0.28 0.19 Colombia peso 2928 -0.03 2.51 Peru sol 3.381 -0.12 0.98 Argentina peso (interbank) 15.7800 0.25 0.60 Argentina peso (parallel) 16.77 0.54 0.30 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)