EMERGING MARKETS-Mexican peso hits fresh lows ahead of Trump conference

SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Mexico's peso crashed to historic lows on Tuesday, as concern grew over what policies U.S. President-elect Donald Trump could enact against Latin America's second-largest economy. Trump has threatened to rip up a key free trade agreement with Mexico and has attacked U.S. companies that have invested there. Last week, Mexico's central bank intervened in the market to cushion the peso's decline. The peso extended losses on Tuesday to a new historic low as traders avoided exposure to the currency ahead of a news conference by Trump on Wednesday, his first since defeating Democrat Hillary Clinton in a November vote. The peso closed down almost 2 percent at 21.801 per dollar, while the IPC stock index gained 0.73 percent. Jose Angel Gurria, secretary general for the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, said on Tuesday that he thought further depreciation was "almost inevitable". Brazilian stocks rose 0.7 percent as hopes that China would further cut steel output lifted shares of miners and steelmakers for a second day. The official Xinhua news agency reported on Sunday that Hebei province, which accounts for about a quarter of China's total steel output, plans to slash 31.86 million tonnes of steel and ironmaking capacity this year. Shares of iron ore miner Vale SA were the biggest gainers on Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index . Brazil's currency was nearly flat as bets on higher U.S. rates offset expectations of inflows related to a $4 billion bond issuance by state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA. Key Latin American stock indexes at 2125 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 885.70 0.83 2.72 MSCI LatAm 2393.84 0.48 2.27 Brazil Bovespa 62131.80 0.7 3.16 Mexico IPC 45886.27 0.73 0.53 Chile IPSA 4174.58 0.31 0.56 Chile IGPA 20832.11 0.28 0.47 Argentina MerVal 18783.32 1.47 11.03 Colombia IGBC 10258.29 -0.18 1.29 Venezuela IBC 32388.19 -0.21 2.15 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski, Paulina Osorio Perez and Alexandra Alper; Editing by Andrea Ricci)