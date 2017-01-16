FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
EMERGING MARKETS-Mexico peso weakens on Trump auto tariff threat
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
January 16, 2017 / 3:07 PM / 7 months ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Mexico peso weakens on Trump auto tariff threat

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

By Bruno Federowski
    SAO PAULO, Jan 16 (Reuters) - The Mexican peso weakened on
Monday after U.S. President-elect Donald Trump threatened to
slap tariffs on German carmakers, which are stepping up
production in low-cost Mexican plants.
    In an interview with German newspaper Bild, Trump warned he
would impose a border tax of 35 percent on vehicles imported to
the U.S. market, following campaign promises to revive U.S.
industrial jobs and curtail imports from Mexico. 
    Earlier this month, Ford Motor Co scrapped a planned
Mexican car factory following criticism from Trump on Twitter,
driving the peso to an all-time low. 
    The peso weakened 0.8 percent on Monday, the
worst-performing currency in Latin America. Other currencies
seesawed in thin trading volumes as U.S. markets remained closed
due to a holiday.
    Brazilian stocks inched up 0.1 percent, supported by rising
shares of miner Vale SA and key shareholder Bradespar
SA. 
    Iron ore futures in China soared as much as 8 percent to a
three-year peak, lifted by stronger steel prices that continued
to benefit from Beijing's campaign to slash excess capacity.
 
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1445 GMT:
 Stock indexes                                daily %    YTD %
                                     Latest    change   change
 MSCI Emerging Markets                889.55    -0.72     3.91
 MSCI LatAm                          2417.92    -0.24     3.55
 Brazil Bovespa                     63744.94     0.15     5.84
 Mexico IPC                         46006.98    -0.38     0.80
 Chile IPSA                          4231.40    -0.08     1.93
 Chile IGPA                         21096.07    -0.07     1.75
 Argentina MerVal                   18956.97     0.38    12.05
 Colombia IGBC                      10238.06        0     1.09
 Venezuela IBC                      31559.91    -0.18    -0.46
                                                              
 Currencies                                   daily %    YTD %
                                               change   change
                                      Latest           
 Brazil real                          3.2230    -0.08     0.81
 Mexico peso                         21.6450    -0.79    -4.16
                                                       
 Chile peso                              661    -0.35     1.47
 Colombia peso                          2942     0.07     2.02
 Peru sol                              3.366    -0.12     1.43
 Argentina peso (interbank)          15.8300     0.16     0.28
                                                       
 Argentina peso (parallel)             16.74     0.54     0.48
                                                       
 
 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

