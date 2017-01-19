FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil real strengthens as central bank increases intervention
#Market News
January 19, 2017 / 3:30 PM / 7 months ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil real strengthens as central bank increases intervention

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

By Bruno Federowski
    SAO PAULO, Jan 19 (Reuters) - The Brazilian real
strengthened on Thursday after the central bank increased market
intervention to support the currency.
    The central bank sold $750 million worth of traditional
currency swaps, which function like dollar sales to investors
for future delivery. 
    If it maintains that pace, the central bank will fully roll
over the $6.4 billion worth of swaps maturing in February.
    Had it stuck to the $600 million sales it conducted on
Monday and Tuesday, it would have allowed about $1 billion worth
of swaps to expire.
    "We believe the decision goes in the right direction: it is
time to be conservative, pragmatic, and not surprise the
market," BNP Paribas strategists led by Gabriel Gersztein wrote
in a note to clients.
    Latin American currencies have been swept by volatility in
recent weeks amid uncertainty over U.S. President-elect Donald
Trump's protectionist rhetoric and fiscal stimulus promises.
    The real firmed as much as 0.6 percent on Thursday,
the best-performing currency among its peers, which traded
nearly flat.
    Wider emerging markets fell earlier in the day after Federal
Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said in a speech on Wednesday that
U.S. interest rates should rise steadily, boosting the dollar.
    Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index was down 0.4
percent, weighed down by falling shares of miner Vale SA
. 
    Vale said on Thursday there was no discussion within the
company over a plan to unify common and preferred shares into a
single stock class, following reports that key shareholders were
considering such a change.
    Vale shares had rallied on Wednesday on hopes that the
reported proposal could improve corporate governance.
 
    Losses in the index were limited by shares of wood pulp and
paper stocks, which gained after several companies announced
pulp price hikes in recent days. 
        
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1505 GMT:
 Stock indexes                               daily %    YTD %
                                              change   change
                                  Latest              
 MSCI Emerging Markets               893.19    -0.52     4.13
 MSCI LatAm                         2421.01    -0.54     3.99
 Brazil Bovespa                    63877.27    -0.42     6.06
 Mexico IPC                        46115.51    -0.53     1.04
 Chile IPSA                         4256.65    -0.25     2.54
 Chile IGPA                        21221.24     -0.2     2.35
 Argentina MerVal                  18870.26        0    11.54
 Colombia IGBC                     10131.28     -0.3     0.03
 Venezuela IBC                     28981.09    -3.93    -8.59
                                                             
 Currencies                                  daily %    YTD %
                                              change   change
                                     Latest           
 Brazil real                         3.2085     0.31     1.27
 Mexico peso                        21.9725    -0.17    -5.59
                                                      
 Chile peso                          660.51    -0.25     1.54
 Colombia peso                       2934.9    -0.03     2.27
 Peru sol                              3.34    -0.06     2.22
 Argentina peso (interbank)         15.9650     0.09    -0.56
                                                      
 Argentina peso (parallel)            16.83     0.30    -0.06
                                                      
 

 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

