EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies up ahead of Trump inauguration

SAO PAULO, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies strengthened on Friday on a tentative rebound in risk appetite ahead of the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump. The Mexican peso strengthened 1 percent but still hovered near an all-time low touched earlier this month. Traders warned of potential volatility later in the day as Trump delivers his inauguration speech. Trump's campaign promises to break with trade accords with Mexico have hammered the currency over the past months. Expectations that lower taxes and heavy government spending could push U.S. rates higher have also depressed appetite for high-yielding emerging market assets in general. On Friday, rising oil prices also helped lift Latin American currencies, with the Colombian peso 0.6 percent stronger. Crude futures advanced for a second day on bets that a weekend meeting of the world's top oil producers would demonstrate compliance to a global output cut deal. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1615 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI Emerging Markets 892.26 -0.25 3.74 MSCI LatAm 2452.44 1.07 3.66 Brazil Bovespa 64445.83 0.77 7.00 Mexico IPC 46278.40 0.03 1.39 Chile IPSA 4262.82 -0.08 2.68 Chile IGPA 21239.51 -0.07 2.44 Argentina MerVal 18773.23 0.75 10.97 Colombia IGBC 10116.36 -0.38 -0.12 Venezuela IBC 28045.85 -6.26 -11.54 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.1922 0.20 1.79 Mexico peso 21.7150 1.04 -4.47 Chile peso 657.45 0.42 2.02 Colombia peso 2921.1 0.60 2.75 Peru sol 3.295 0.58 3.61 Argentina peso (interbank) 15.8450 0.36 0.19 Argentina peso (parallel) 16.82 0.42 0.00 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Nick Zieminski)