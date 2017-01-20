FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies up ahead of Trump inauguration
January 20, 2017 / 4:24 PM / 7 months ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies up ahead of Trump inauguration

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies
strengthened on Friday on a tentative rebound in risk appetite
ahead of the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump.
    The Mexican peso strengthened 1 percent but still
hovered near an all-time low touched earlier this month.
    Traders warned of potential volatility later in the day as
Trump delivers his inauguration speech.
    Trump's campaign promises to break with trade accords with
Mexico have hammered the currency over the past months.
    Expectations that lower taxes and heavy government spending
could push U.S. rates higher have also depressed appetite for
high-yielding emerging market assets in general.
    On Friday, rising oil prices also helped lift Latin American
currencies, with the Colombian peso 0.6 percent stronger.
    Crude futures advanced for a second day on bets that a
weekend meeting of the world's top oil producers would
demonstrate compliance to a global output cut deal. 

    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1615 GMT:
 Stock indexes                                daily %   YTD %
                                     Latest    change  change
 MSCI Emerging Markets                892.26    -0.25    3.74
 MSCI LatAm                          2452.44     1.07    3.66
 Brazil Bovespa                     64445.83     0.77    7.00
 Mexico IPC                         46278.40     0.03    1.39
 Chile IPSA                          4262.82    -0.08    2.68
 Chile IGPA                         21239.51    -0.07    2.44
 Argentina MerVal                   18773.23     0.75   10.97
 Colombia IGBC                      10116.36    -0.38   -0.12
 Venezuela IBC                      28045.85    -6.26  -11.54
                                                             
 Currencies                                   daily %   YTD %
                                               change  change
                                      Latest           
 Brazil real                          3.1922     0.20    1.79
 Mexico peso                         21.7150     1.04   -4.47
                                                       
 Chile peso                           657.45     0.42    2.02
 Colombia peso                        2921.1     0.60    2.75
 Peru sol                              3.295     0.58    3.61
 Argentina peso (interbank)          15.8450     0.36    0.19
                                                       
 Argentina peso (parallel)             16.82     0.42    0.00
                                                       
 

 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

