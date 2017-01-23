FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies strengthen as Trump uncertainty lingers
January 23, 2017 / 3:46 PM / 7 months ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies strengthen as Trump uncertainty lingers

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies
strengthened on Monday as traders sought further clarity on U.S.
President Donald Trump's protectionist pledges.
    The Mexican peso strengthened as much as 1.5
percent to a two-week high before paring back gains to around
0.6 percent.
    The peso had strengthened on Friday after Trump refrained
from specifically mentioning Mexico in his inauguration speech
after promising to renegotiate U.S. trade deals with the
neighboring country throughout his campaign.
    Trump said on Sunday he planned to talk soon with the
leaders of Canada and Mexico to begin discussing the North
American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). 
    Wider emerging markets had also rallied earlier in the day,
with MSCI's emerging markets index snapping a two-day
losing streak.
    Still, traders warned of volatility in the coming weeks as
Trump's plans become clearer.
    Brazilian stocks rose 0.4 percent to a new two-month
high, as shares of miner Vale SA extended gains
despite a drop in prices of iron ore. 
    Analysts at Itaú BBA told Reuters on Friday the stock is
likely to continue rising even if prices of basic metals
accommodate, boosted by internal factors such as the renewal of
its shareholders accord. 
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1540 GMT:
 Stock indexes                            daily %     YTD %
                                Latest     change    change
 MSCI Emerging Markets           899.62      0.71       3.6
                                                   
 MSCI LatAm                     2484.83      1.22      4.88
                                                   
 Brazil Bovespa                64800.45      0.43      7.59
                                                   
 Mexico IPC                    46517.23       0.4      1.92
                                                   
 Chile IPSA                     4255.03     -0.08      2.50
                                                   
 Chile IGPA                    21228.74      0.03      2.39
                                                   
 Argentina MerVal              19129.86      0.47     13.07
                                                   
 Colombia IGBC                 10044.46     -0.78     -0.83
                                                   
 Venezuela IBC                 28272.44      1.12    -10.83
                                                   
                                                           
 Currencies                               daily %     YTD %
                                           change    change
                                 Latest            
 Brazil real                     3.1678      0.40      2.57
                                                   
 Mexico peso                    21.4465      0.62     -3.28
                                                   
 Chile peso                         654      0.20      2.55
                                                   
 Colombia peso                  2905.59      0.50      3.30
 Peru sol                         3.288      0.15      3.83
                                                   
 Argentina peso (interbank)     15.9300     -0.09     -0.35
                                                   
 Argentina peso (parallel)        16.83      0.18     -0.06
                                                   
 

 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

