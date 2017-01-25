FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
EMERGING MARKETS-Mexico stocks in biggest one-day rise since Trump election
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Energy & Environment
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 25, 2017 / 12:57 AM / 7 months ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Mexico stocks in biggest one-day rise since Trump election

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

By Bruno Federowski and Miguel Angel Gutierrez
    SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Mexico's blue-chip
stock index on Tuesday saw its largest one-day rise since the
election of President Donald Trump, just one day before key
negotiations on trade with the United States begin.
    The IPC rose 2.19 percent, its third consecutive day
of gains, as Mexico prepared to discuss changes in trade rules
about a product's country of origin to try to avoid a disruptive
fight with the United States over commerce. 
 
    The Mexican peso closed down 0.78 percent at 21.53
per dollar.
    Brazilian stocks hit a nearly five-year high on Tuesday as
rising prices of commodities boosted shares of miner Vale SA and
state-controlled oil company Petrobras.
    Shares of Vale, the world's largest iron ore
producer, rose to their highest since January 2013 as China iron
ore futures rebounded after a four-day retreat.
    Vale shares, among the best performers this year, have also
benefited from reports of a governance overhaul once its
shareholder agreement is renewed as well as efforts to
deleverage. 
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 0025 GMT:
   
 Stock indexes                                daily %    YTD %
                                               change   change
                                   Latest              
 MSCI Emerging Markets                908.51    -0.01     5.38
 MSCI LatAm                          2535.10     0.68     8.31
 Brazil Bovespa                     65840.09     0.14     9.32
 Mexico IPC                         48149.61     2.19     5.49
 Chile IPSA                          4276.04      0.4     3.00
 Chile IGPA                         21344.64     0.55     2.94
 Argentina MerVal                   19366.94    -0.53    14.48
 Colombia IGBC                      10222.28     0.96     0.93
 Venezuela IBC                      27598.70    -2.38   -12.95
 
 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and
Andrew Hay)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.