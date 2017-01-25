EMERGING MARKETS-Mexico peso firms as Latin American markets rise slightly

MEXICO CITY, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Mexico's peso gained on Wednesday as U.S. President Donald Trump said he favors "a very stable, very solid Mexico" while elsewhere in Latin American stocks rose slightly. The Mexican currency hit a three-week high even as Trump forged ahead with plans for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. The peso gained more than 2 percent to trade just above 21 pesos per U.S. dollar after Trump said in a speech that a strong Mexican economy was good for the United States and that he wanted to see it flourish. Mexico's IPC stock index gained for a third straight session to close at 48,275.831 points, just shy of its level on Nov. 8, when Trump swept to a surprise victory. Mexican tequila giant Jose Cuervo will seek to raise over $706.5 million in a delayed initial public offering, with Singaporean investment firm Temasek Holdings taking a 20 percent piece of the offer, according to an investor presentation. Jose Cuervo, the world's biggest tequila maker, will offer 476.6 million shares, priced at 30-34 pesos per share, in a Feb. 8 initial public offering, the presentation showed. In South America, Peru's economy might grow this year by 3.8 percent, down from an earlier forecast of 4.8 percent, as a massive graft scandal slows public work projects and deters new investments, the country's finance minister said on Wednesday. In Argentina, the central bank will set its reference rate every two weeks starting in March to provide more stability and certainty, according to bank president Federico Sturzenegger. Under President Mauricio Macri the central bank has been striving to normalize monetary policy and prove its independence. The rate is currently set every week and has been held at 24.75 percent for eight weeks. Key Latin American stock indexes at 2200 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % Change YTD % Change MSCI Emerging Markets 912.16 0.39 5.79 MSCI LatAm 2537.63 0.1 8.42 Brazil Bovespa 65840.09 0.14 9.32 Mexico IPC 48275.83 0.26 5.77 Chile IPSA 4296.05 0.47 3.48 Chile IGPA 21440.52 0.45 3.41 Argentina MerVal 19406.63 0.2 14.71 Colombia IGBC 10203.81 -0.18 0.75 Venezuela IBC 28331.45 2.66 -10.64 (Reporting by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Leslie Adler)