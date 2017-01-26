FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
EMERGING MARKETS-Mexico peso weakens after Trump comments on border wall
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 26, 2017 / 3:32 PM / 7 months ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Mexico peso weakens after Trump comments on border wall

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

By Bruno Federowski
    SAO PAULO, Jan 26 (Reuters) - The Mexican peso weakened on
Thursday after U.S. President Donald Trump said Mexico should
cancel a presidential visit to Washington if it refuses to pay
for a proposed wall along the border.
    The peso slipped 0.3 percent after touching a
three-week peak earlier in the day. Mexico's benchmark IPC stock
index fell 0.6 percent. 
    Trump's comments on Twitter could undo a planned summit next
week where he and his Mexican counterpart, Enrique Peña Nieto,
were expected to discuss Trump's election campaign pledge to
build a wall along their shared border and to renegotiate trade
deals. 
    Other emerging market currencies had weakened earlier in the
day, led by a fall in the rouble after Russian authorities
announced steps to increase central bank reserves. Emerging
stock markets advanced, tracking gains in U.S. equities.
    Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose nearly 1
percent following a local holiday, renewing a nearly four-year
high on the back of a rally in financial stocks.
    Shares of Banco Santander Brasil rose 2.2
percent after posting fourth-quarter results that beat analysts
expectations. 
    Stocks of other banks also rose, with state-controlled Banco
do Brasil leading gains in the index. 

    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1520 GMT:
 Stock indexes                             daily %    YTD %
                                  Latest    change   change
 MSCI Emerging Markets             916.24     0.45     5.79
                                                    
 MSCI LatAm                       2551.92     0.56     8.42
                                                    
 Brazil Bovespa                  66529.44     1.05    10.46
 Mexico IPC                      47993.09    -0.59     5.15
 Chile IPSA                       4297.07     0.02     3.51
                                                    
 Chile IGPA                      21405.64    -0.16     3.24
 Argentina MerVal                19504.95      0.5    15.29
                                                    
 Colombia IGBC                   10203.99        0     0.75
                                                    
 Venezuela IBC                   28279.97    -0.18   -10.80
                                                           
 Currencies                                daily %    YTD %
                                            change   change
                                   Latest           
 Brazil real                       3.1823    -0.40     2.10
                                                    
 Mexico peso                      21.1450    -0.31    -1.90
                                                    
 Chile peso                        645.41     0.56     3.92
                                                    
 Colombia peso                     2934.4    -0.27     2.29
 Peru sol                             3.3    -0.18     3.45
                                                    
 Argentina peso (interbank)       15.9450     0.06    -0.44
                                                    
 Argentina peso (parallel)          16.78     0.42     0.24
                                                    
 

 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.