7 months ago
EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies strengthen after weak U.S. GDP data
#Market News
January 27, 2017 / 3:06 PM / 7 months ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies strengthen after weak U.S. GDP data

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

By Bruno Federowski
    SAO PAULO, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies
strengthened on Friday after weaker-than-expected U.S. growth
figures dampened expectations of a fast rate-hiking cycle in the
coming months.
    U.S. gross domestic product (GDP) increased at a 1.9 percent
annual rate in the fourth quarter, closing the year 1.6 percent
higher. That was the weakest pace since 2011, a reflection of
cheap oil and a strong dollar. 
    Some investors bet that could drive the central bank to
avoid increasing interest rate too quickly, supporting the
allure of high-yielding emerging market assets.
    Still, question marks hover over U.S. monetary policy as
traders ponder the economic implications of President Donald
Trump's pledges of heavy spending and protectionism.
    The Brazilian real and the Mexican peso both
strengthened around 1 percent. The Colombian peso rose
less than its peers, hurt by falling prices of oil.
    Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell 0.2
percent as traders booked profits from a four-day rally.
    Shares of state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro
SA were the biggest weight on the index, though
shares of miner Vale SA extended recent gains near a
four-year peak.
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1455 GMT:
 Stock indexes                            daily %    YTD %
                                 Latest    change   change
 MSCI Emerging Markets            913.13    -0.39     6.32
                                                   
 MSCI LatAm                      2547.43     0.59      8.2
                                                   
 Brazil Bovespa                 66022.73    -0.25     9.62
                                                   
 Mexico IPC                     47255.22    -0.75     3.53
                                                   
 Chile IPSA                      4298.65     -0.3     3.55
                                                   
 Chile IGPA                     21418.51    -0.23     3.30
                                                   
 Argentina MerVal               19127.89    -0.27    13.06
                                                   
 Colombia IGBC                  10280.74     0.18     1.51
                                                   
 Venezuela IBC                  27956.55     0.32   -11.82
                                                   
                                                          
 Currencies                               daily %    YTD %
                                           change   change
                                  Latest           
 Brazil real                      3.1504     0.94     3.14
                                                   
 Mexico peso                     21.0360     0.83    -1.39
                                                   
 Chile peso                        649.7     0.02     3.23
                                                   
 Colombia peso                      2932     0.24     2.37
 Peru sol                          3.289     0.33     3.80
                                                   
 Argentina peso (interbank)      15.8900     0.19    -0.09
                                                   
 Argentina peso (parallel)         16.75     0.60     0.42
                                                   
 

 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

