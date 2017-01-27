EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies strengthen after weak U.S. GDP data

(Updates table) By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies mostly strengthened on Friday after weaker-than-expected U.S. growth figures dampened expectations of a fast rate-hiking cycle in the coming months. U.S. gross domestic product (GDP) increased at a 1.9 percent annual rate in the fourth quarter, closing the year 1.6 percent higher. That was the weakest pace since 2011, a reflection of cheap oil and a strong dollar. Some investors bet that could drive the central bank to avoid increasing interest rate too quickly, supporting the allure of high-yielding emerging market assets. Still, question marks hover over U.S. monetary policy as traders ponder the economic implications of President Donald Trump's pledges of heavy spending and protectionism. The Brazilian real strengthened around 1 percent, while the Mexican peso strengthened 1.45 percent to have its best week in almost a year after a phone call between Trump and Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto. Shares of Mexican-owned Banorte gained nearly 3 percent on Mexico's IPC index on Friday, following a strong fourth-quarter reporter posted by the bank a day prior. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2300 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI Emerging 915.92 -0.09 6.22 Markets MSCI LatAm 2547.95 0.61 8.86 Brazil Bovespa 66033.99 -0.24 9.64 Mexico IPC 47421.12 -0.4 3.90 Chile IPSA 4275.72 -0.83 2.99 Chile IGPA 21323.88 -0.67 2.84 Argentina MerVal 19215.78 0.18 13.58 Colombia IGBC 10274.83 0.12 1.45 Venezuela IBC 27974.32 0.38 -11.77 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.1500 0.95 3.15 Mexico peso 20.9100 1.43 -0.79 Chile peso 650.15 -0.05 3.16 Colombia peso 2928.57 0.35 2.49 Peru sol 3.29 0.30 3.77 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Nick Zieminski and Grant McCool)