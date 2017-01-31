FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil real weakens on prospects of cenbank intervention
January 31, 2017 / 6:11 PM / 7 months ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil real weakens on prospects of cenbank intervention

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Jan 31 (Reuters) - The Brazilian real weakened on
Tuesday after the central bank hinted it could allow some of the
currency swaps due in March to expire.
    The central bank currently holds $26.6 billion reais worth
of currency swaps, which function like dollar sales to investors
for future delivery, down from over $100 billion by late 2015.
    It halted the reduction of the outstanding swaps after the
surprise election victory of Donald Trump triggered market
volatility.
    On Tuesday, central bank governor Ilan Goldfajn said the
bank could resume the process as soon as next month after fully
rolling over the $6.4 billion worth of swaps maturing on
Wednesday. 
    The real slipped 0.9 percent, the worst performing
currency in Latin America. Other currencies seesawed as traders
avoided big bets ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy
meeting on Wednesday. 
    Brazilian stocks rose 0.6 percent, rebounding from a
sharp drop the day before. Shares of pulp producer Fibria
Celulose SA fell 5.5 percent a day after reporting a
quarterly loss. 
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1800 GMT:
 Stock indexes                             daily %    YTD %
                                            change   change
                               Latest               
 MSCI Emerging Markets            910.57     -0.28     5.89
                                                    
 MSCI LatAm                      2511.10     -0.43     7.75
                                                    
 Brazil Bovespa                 64695.52      0.61     7.42
 Mexico IPC                     47002.94     -0.19     2.98
 Chile IPSA                      4200.59     -0.22     1.19
                                                    
 Chile IGPA                     20997.20     -0.17     1.27
 Argentina MerVal               18987.91      1.12    12.24
                                                    
 Colombia IGBC                  10169.48     -0.37     0.41
                                                    
 Venezuela IBC                  28109.65     -0.28   -11.34
                                                           
 Currencies                                daily %    YTD %
                                            change   change
                                  Latest            
 Brazil real                      3.1537     -0.88     3.03
                                                    
 Mexico peso                     20.8600     -0.29    -0.56
                                                    
 Chile peso                        646.9      0.09     3.68
                                                    
 Colombia peso                    2920.2      0.18     2.78
 Peru sol                          3.276      0.49     4.21
                                                    
 Argentina peso (interbank)      15.8950      0.17    -0.13
                                                    
 Argentina peso (parallel)         16.59      0.66     1.39
                                                    
 

 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

