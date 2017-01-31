FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil real drops on central bank intervention prospects
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Energy & Environment
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 31, 2017 / 11:40 PM / 7 months ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil real drops on central bank intervention prospects

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(Updates table, numbers)
    SAO PAULO, Jan 31 (Reuters) - The Brazilian real weakened on
Tuesday after the central bank hinted it could allow some of
currency swaps due in March to expire.
    The central bank currently holds $26.6 billion reals worth
of currency swaps, which function like dollar sales to investors
for future delivery, down from over $100 billion by late 2015.
    It halted the reduction of the outstanding swaps after the
surprise election victory of Donald Trump triggered market
volatility.
    On Tuesday, central bank governor Ilan Goldfajn said the
bank could resume the process as soon as next month after fully
rolling over the $6.4 billion worth of swaps maturing on
Wednesday. 
    The real slipped 0.7 percent, the worst performing
currency in Latin America. Others were mixed, with the Mexican
peso weakening slightly to close at 20.83 per dollar.
    Brazilian stocks rose 0.5 percent, rebounding from a
sharp drop the day before. Shares of pulp producer Fibria
Celulose SA fell 7 percent a day after reporting a
quarterly loss. 
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2300 GMT:
 Stock indexes                   daily %       YTD %
                 Latest           change      change
 MSCI Emerging        909.23       -0.42        5.45
 Markets                                  
                                          
 MSCI LatAm          2516.32       -0.22        7.51
 <.MILA00000PU                            
 S>                                       
 Brazil             64670.78        0.57        7.38
 Bovespa                                  
                                          
 Mexico IPC         47001.06       -0.19        2.98
                                          
                                          
 Chile IPSA          4199.50       -0.24        1.16
                                          
                                          
 Chile IGPA         20988.59       -0.21        1.23
                                          
                                          
 Argentina          19062.59        1.51       12.68
 MerVal                                   
                                          
 Colombia IGBC      10165.34       -0.41        0.37
                                          
                                          
 Venezuela IBC      28109.65       -0.28      -11.34
                                          
                                          
 Currencies                      daily %       YTD %
                                  change      change
                      Latest              
 Brazil real          3.1491       -0.73        3.18
                                          
                                          
 Mexico peso         20.8275       -0.13       -0.40
                                          
                                          
 Chile peso            646.9        0.09        3.68
                                          
                                          
 Colombia peso        2918.5        0.24        2.84
                                          
 Peru sol              3.271        0.64        4.37
                                          
                                          
 
 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and
Tom Brown)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.