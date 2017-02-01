EMERGING MARKETS-LatAm currencies pare back gains on strong U.S. jobs data

By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies pared back gains on Wednesday after strong U.S. jobs data fueled expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve would strike a hawkish tone later in the day. U.S. private employers added 246,000 jobs in January, above the 165,000 median forecast in a Reuters poll, according to the ADP National Employment Report. Traders have closely followed U.S. economic figures in search of clues over the pace of rate hikes throughout the coming months. Analysts expect the Fed to keep rates unchanged when it announces its decision on Wednesday, though U.S. President Donald Trump's pledges of fiscal spending have fostered bets on a faster-than-expected tightening cycle. The Brazilian real inched up 0.1 percent after strengthening as much as 0.5 percent in morning trading, while the Chilean peso was nearly flat. Traders had earlier purchased emerging market assets after a report showed China's manufacturing sector expanded for the sixth month in a row in January. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose over 1 percent, boosted by rising shares of miner Vale SA. Traders cited expectations of strong fourth-quarter results, due on Feb. 23. Shares of state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA also rose, tracking an increase in crude futures on signs that Russia and OPEC producers will deliver on promises of output cuts. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1415 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI Emerging Markets 914.60 0.59 5.45 MSCI LatAm 2534.73 0.73 7.51 Brazil Bovespa 65487.65 1.26 8.73 Chile IPSA 4231.20 0.75 1.92 Chile IGPA 21127.29 0.66 1.90 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.1517 -0.08 3.09 Mexico peso 20.7375 0.43 0.03 Chile peso 646.7 0.03 3.71 Colombia peso 2904.1 0.50 3.35 Peru sol 3.265 0.18 4.56 Argentina peso (interbank) 15.8700 0.19 0.03 Argentina peso (parallel) 16.59 0.66 1.39 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Nick Zieminski)