EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies pare gains after upbeat Fed view on economy

(Updates with closing prices) By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies pared gains on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve held interest rates unchanged but struck a relatively upbeat picture of the economy, suggesting it was on track to tighten borrowing costs in the months ahead. The Fed decision was in line with expectations, though U.S. President Donald Trump's pledges of fiscal spending have increased bets of a faster-than-expected tightening cycle. Earlier, U.S. private employers added 246,000 jobs in January, above the 165,000 median forecast in a Reuters poll, according to the ADP National Employment Report. Traders have closely followed U.S. economic figures in search of clues as to the pace of rate hikes in coming months. The Brazilian real trimmed gains to close up 0.03 percent after strengthening as much as 0.5 percent in morning trading, while the Chilean peso was nearly flat. Still, Mexico's peso closed up 0.6 percent after the Fed decision. Traders had earlier purchased emerging market assets after a report showed China's manufacturing sector expanded for the sixth month in a row in January. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose 0.25 percent, boosted by rising shares of miner Vale SA. Traders cited expectations of strong fourth-quarter results, due on Feb. 23. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2200 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change MSCI Emerging Markets 913.00 0.41 5.88 MSCI LatAm 2,514.94 -0.05 7.45 Brazil Bovespa 64,836.13 0.26 7.65 Chile IPSA 4,204.20 0.11 1.27 Chile IGPA 21,007.64 0.09 1.32 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.1500 0.03 3.15 Mexico peso 20.701 0.61 0.21 Chile peso 647.2 -0.05 3.63 Colombia peso 2894.7 0.82 3.69 Peru sol 3.27 0.03 4.40 Argentina peso (interbank) 15.7900 0.63 0.54 Argentina peso (parallel) 16.56 0.18 1.57 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Nick Zieminski and Chris Reese)