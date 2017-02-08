By Bruno Federowski and Paulina Osorio SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY, Feb 8 Mexico's peso strengthened on Wednesday as investors bet that the country's central bank would hike interest rates on Thursday and as the dollar weakened on predictions that the U.S. Federal Reserve would not raise rates. The dollar eased on Wednesday, as investors cut bets on a March rate hike by the Fed. Mexico's peso closed up 0.72 percent at 20.4775 per U.S. dollar. The country's central bank is expected to raise rates on Thursday amid accelerating inflation fanned by a weak exchange rate and a double-digit gasoline price hike, a Reuters poll last week showed. In Brazil, the benchmark Bovespa stock index closed almost 1 percent higher on the day. Yields paid on interest rate futures fell earlier on Wednesday after consumer price inflation slowed more than expected last month, boosting rate cut bets there. The official measure of Brazilian consumer prices rose 0.38 percent in January from December, the smallest increase for the month since 1994. The figures reinforced bets that the central bank will slash the benchmark overnight lending rate to 13 percent, a cut of 75 basis points, at a meeting later this month. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2310 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change MSCI Emerging Markets 921.68 0.2 6.89 MSCI LatAm 2,545.30 1.06 8.74 Brazil Bovespa 64,835.40 0.99 7.65 Mexico IPC 46,921.71 0.41 2.80 Chile IPSA 4,267.33 0.22 2.79 Chile IGPA 21,292.87 0.21 2.69 Argentina MerVal 19,147.92 -0.24 13.18 Colombia IGBC 10,058.79 -0.7 -0.68 Venezuela IBC 28,274.57 0 -10.82 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski, editing by G Crosse)