By Bruno Federowski
SAO PAULO, Feb 9 Brazilian stocks rose on
Thursday as prices of commodities advanced, with pulp and paper
company Suzano Papel e Celulose SA leading gains after
fourth-quarter earnings.
Preferred shares in Suzano jumped 3 percent, the
biggest gainers on the benchmark Bovespa stock index, on
a sharp drop in cash costs for pulp production.
"We believe that Suzano is well positioned to overcome a
potential challenging scenario of lower pulp prices and a
stronger real," Itaú BBA analysts wrote in a note to clients.
Shares of miner Vale SA and state-controlled oil
company Petróleo Brasileiro SA added the most points
to the index, tracking prices of iron ore and crude futures.
Rising commodities also helped support Latin American
currencies, with oil-heavy Colombia's peso strengthening
the most.
Still, gains were limited by concerns that France's
presidential election could drive the country out of the euro
zone, which have led global investors to shed risky assets and
seek refuge in the U.S. dollar.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1455 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
MSCI Emerging Markets 926.82 0.56 6.89
MSCI LatAm 2561.77 0.65 8.74
Brazil Bovespa 65191.53 0.55 8.24
Mexico IPC 47111.53 0.4 3.22
Chile IPSA 4274.14 0.16 2.96
Chile IGPA 21326.53 0.16 2.86
Argentina MerVal 19348.08 1.04 14.36
Colombia IGBC 10067.28 0.08 -0.60
Venezuela IBC 28241.06 -0.12 -10.93
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 3.1164 0.08 4.26
Mexico peso 20.4160 0.30 1.61
Chile peso 646.2 0.26 3.79
Colombia peso 2862.9 0.63 4.84
Peru sol 3.274 0.34 4.28
Argentina peso (interbank) 15.6000 0.50 1.76
Argentina peso (parallel) 16.39 0.55 2.62
(Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Alistair Bell)