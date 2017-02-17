By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Feb 17 Latin American stocks and currencies fell on Friday as profit-taking in global equities following a recent rally triggered risk aversion in wider markets. Signs of strength in the U.S. economy and bets on lower corporate taxes under President Donald Trump have lifted U.S. stocks to new all-time highs in recent weeks. Traders booked from that rally on Friday ahead of the U.S. Presidents' Day holiday on Monday, dampening demand for higher-risk assets. Currencies from oil-heavy economies, such as Colombia's and Mexico's pesos, led the losses as crude futures slipped on concerns over global oversupply. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell 0.6 percent amid a mixed batch of corporate updates. Shares in Rumo Logística Operadora Multimodal SA, Brazil's largest rail operator, were among the biggest declines after a larger-than-expected decline in operating profit. Airline Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA, which are not part of the index, rose to a two-year high as a stronger currency and lower borrowing costs helped it post a smaller-than-expected fourth-quarter loss. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1510 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI Emerging Markets 937.88 -0.82 9.67 MSCI LatAm 2615.66 -1.75 13.74 Brazil Bovespa 67437.66 -0.56 11.97 Mexico IPC 47121.86 -0.36 3.24 Chile IPSA 4359.27 -0.1 5.01 Chile IGPA 21742.50 -0.05 4.86 Argentina MerVal 19428.84 -0.68 14.84 Colombia IGBC 9999.53 -0.43 -1.27 Venezuela IBC 35231.80 0.86 11.12 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.1045 -0.69 4.66 Mexico peso 20.4800 -0.51 1.29 Chile peso 644.1 -0.87 4.13 Colombia peso 2902.8 -1.10 3.40 Peru sol 3.259 -0.34 4.76 Argentina peso (interbank) 15.5250 -0.58 2.25 Argentina peso (parallel) 16.28 0.00 3.32 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Nick Zieminski)