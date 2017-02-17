(Updates prices) By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Feb 17 Latin American stocks and currencies fell on Friday as profit-taking in global equities following a recent rally triggered risk aversion. Signs of strength in the U.S. economy and bets on lower corporate taxes under President Donald Trump have lifted U.S. stocks to all-time highs in recent weeks. Traders booked profits from that rally on Friday ahead of the U.S. Presidents Day holiday on Monday, dampening demand for higher-risk assets. Currencies from oil-heavy economies, Colombia and Mexico, slipped as crude futures declined on concerns over global oversupply. The Brazilian real slid for a second day in a row after hitting its highest in more than 1-1/2 years. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index dipped slightly after hitting its highest in five years this week. Shares in Rumo Logística Operadora Multimodal SA, Brazil's largest rail operator, sank after a larger-than-expected decline in operating profit. Airline Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA, which is part of the index, rose to a two-year high as a stronger currency and lower borrowing costs helped it post a smaller-than-expected fourth-quarter loss. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2045 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change MSCI Emerging Markets 937.75 -0.83 9.67 MSCI LatAm 2,627.56 -1.31 13.74 Brazil Bovespa 67,748.42 -0.1 12.49 Mexico IPC 47,179.21 -0.24 3.37 Chile IPSA 4,349.97 -0.31 4.78 Chile IGPA 21,709.15 -0.2 4.70 Argentina MerVal 19,681.34 0.6 16.33 Colombia IGBC 10,005.37 -0.37 -1.21 Venezuela IBC 35,035.80 0.3 140.16 Currencies Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change Brazil real 3.1019 -0.32 27.24 Mexico peso 20.4360 -0.30 -15.69 Chile peso 644.4 -0.92 10.13 Colombia peso 2,889.5 -0.64 9.68 Peru sol 3.263 -0.46 4.63 Argentina peso (interbank) 15.6700 -1.50 -17.15 Argentina peso (parallel) 16.43 -0.91 -13.15 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Tom Brown)