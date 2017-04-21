EMERGING MARKETS-Mexican peso slips in worst week since January

(Updates prices) By Mitra Taj and Miguel Gutierrez MEXICO CITY, April 21 (Reuters) - Mexico's peso eased on Friday amid global jitters over the French election, posting its worst weekly loss since the start of the year. Markets braced for the first round of the French presidential election on Sunday ahead of a runoff between the top two candidates on May 7. In Mexico, Latin America's No.2 economy, the stock index also weakened ahead of first-quarter earnings that many Mexican companies will report next week. The Mexican peso dipped about 0.2 percent to 18.81 per dollar, wracking up an about 1.6 percent loss for the week as the currency pulled back from its strongest level since the November election win of U.S. President Donald Trump. Since slumping to a record low in January before his inauguration, the peso has been the world's best-performing major currency as fears moderated that Trump's policies would hurt Mexico's trade and investment in its factories. Earlier this week, the currency gave up ground to the dollar following aggressive comments by Trump, who again threatened to ditch the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) if he could not make "very big changes" to it. Markets in Brazil were closed on Friday for a holiday. The Chilean and Colombian pesos also fell as the dollar strengthened globally on Friday as traders squared up positions ahead of the weekend. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2050 GMT: Stock indexes daily YTD % % change Latest change MSCI Emerging Markets 961.78 0.35 11.54 MSCI LatAm 2602.62 -0.26 11.19 Brazil Bovespa 63760.62 0.56 5.87 Mexico IPC 48967.83 -0.36 7.28 Chile IPSA 4809.47 0.09 15.85 Chile IGPA 24160.77 0.11 16.53 Argentina MerVal 20768.98 0.48 22.76 Colombia IGBC 10101.37 -0.2 -0.26 Venezuela IBC 49287.67 3.34 55.46 Currencies daily YTD % % change change Latest Brazil real 3.1475 Closed 3.23 Mexico peso 18.81 -0.14 10.24 Chile peso 652.2 -0.41 2.84 Colombia peso 2874 -0.84 4.44 Peru sol 3.242 0.03 5.31 Argentina peso (interbank) 15.4500 -0.39 2.75 Argentina peso (parallel) 16.04 0.31 4.86 (Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Cynthia Oserman)