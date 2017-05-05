By Bruno Federowski
SAO PAULO, May 5 Latin American currencies
mostly strengthened on Friday after U.S. jobs data reinforced
expectations of a June rate hike, but were seen as not enough to
warrant a faster pace of increases afterward.
U.S. nonfarm payrolls rose by more than expected last month,
but March figures were revised lower and the labor force
participation dipped. Average hourly earnings rose 2.5 percent
from the year before, the smallest increase since August 2016.
Traders said the figures would likely allow the Federal
Reserve to hike rates next month, as previously expected.
Still, the March revision and labor force participation data
surprised some investors who had bet that the U.S. central bank
would tighten policy at a fast pace from then on.
A slower pace of rate hikes would maintain the appeal of
high-yielding emerging market currencies.
The Mexican peso strengthened 0.2 percent, while
the Chilean peso rose 0.5 percent. The Brazilian real
firmed as much as 0.5 percent before paring gains to
trade nearly flat.
Concerns that President Michel Temer's government could face
stronger-than-expected opposition in Congress to his flagship
pension reform proposal have weighed on demand for Brazilian
assets in recent weeks.
The country's benchmark Bovespa stock index,
however, rose 1.1 percent, supported by rising shares of
state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA
in the wake of a rebound in crude futures.
Shares of miner Vale SA also jumped on
bargain-hunting following recent declines, sidestepping a fall
in prices of iron ore.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1630 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
Latest change change
MSCI Emerging Markets 976.76 -0.34 13.66
MSCI LatAm 2612.10 0.76 10.75
Brazil Bovespa 65566.64 1.09 8.87
Mexico IPC 49326.67 0.67 8.07
Chile IPSA 4849.85 -0.07 16.82
Chile IGPA 24326.08 -0.02 17.32
Argentina MerVal 21042.01 0.26 24.38
Colombia IGBC 10297.00 0.47 1.67
Venezuela IBC 58927.10 0.64 85.86
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 3.1818 -0.02 2.12
Mexico peso 19.0200 0.16 9.06
Chile peso 671.7 0.45 -0.15
Colombia peso 2957.17 0.82 1.50
Peru sol 3.266 0.49 4.53
Argentina peso (interbank) 15.3450 -0.16 3.45
Argentina peso (parallel) 15.84 0.44 6.19
(Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Frances Kerry)