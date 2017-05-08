FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
EMERGING MARKETS-LatAm currencies down on profit-taking after Macron win
#Market News
May 8, 2017 / 3:39 PM / 3 months ago

EMERGING MARKETS-LatAm currencies down on profit-taking after Macron win

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    SAO PAULO, May 8 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies
weakened on Monday, tracking a decline in the euro on
profit-taking following Emmanuel Macron's widely expected
victory in France's presidential elections.
    Macron's overwhelming win on Sunday briefly pushed the euro
 to a six-month peak on investor relief over the defeat of
nationalist Marine Le Pen, who had threatened to take France out
of the European Union.
    The currency soon reversed direction, dragging along assets
from riskier markets. Currencies of Brazil, Mexico
, Chile and Colombia weakened between
0.5 percent and 0.9 percent.
    Lower prices of commodities also weighed on Latin American
assets, with China-listed iron ore futures extending last week's
losses as supply in the country's ports rose to near a 13-year
high.
    Shares of Vale SA, the world's largest iron ore
miner, fell 1.5 percent, subtracting the most points from
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index.
    Still, rising shares of financial firms helped limit the
decline of the index in the wake of higher-than-expected
first-quarter profits by insurance company BB Seguridade
Participações SA.
    BB Seguridade, the insurance unit of Banco do Brasil SA
, underwrote more dental insurance premiums, which
helped to offset lower investment income amid a harsh recession.

    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1530 GMT:
 Stock indexes                            daily %    YTD %
                               Latest      change   change
 MSCI Emerging Markets            983.55     0.54    13.45
                                                   
 MSCI LatAm                      2599.84    -0.74     11.9
                                                   
 Brazil Bovespa                 65468.16    -0.37     8.70
                                                   
 Mexico IPC                     49468.02    -0.04     8.38
                                                   
 Chile IPSA                      4844.20     0.01    16.69
                                                   
 Chile IGPA                     24305.36     0.03    17.22
                                                   
 Argentina MerVal               21145.33    -0.11    24.99
                                                   
 Colombia IGBC                  10393.17     0.82     2.62
                                                   
 Venezuela IBC                  59146.56     0.06    86.55
                                                   
                                                          
 Currencies                               daily %    YTD %
                                           change   change
                                  Latest           
 Brazil real                      3.1963    -0.69     1.66
                                                   
 Mexico peso                     19.1110    -0.57     8.54
                                                   
 Chile peso                       677.05    -0.89    -0.94
                                                   
 Colombia peso                   2957.45    -0.49     1.49
 Peru sol                          3.285    -0.52     3.93
                                                   
 Argentina peso (interbank)      15.3700     0.03     3.29
                                                   
 Argentina peso (parallel)         15.86     0.32     6.05
                                                   
 
 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Dan Grebler)

